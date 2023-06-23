How People Come To Believe Something As Stupid As Male & Female Equality

Thanatos Savehn reminded be of this Atlantic piece from a decade ago: “The Truth About Little Women Carrying Big Wounded Men in Combat”, by somebody using the name Elspeth Reeve.

The truth is that all history—where by “all” I mean all—says it cannot be done, and should not be attempted, and that any attempt will turn into a bloody farce—in both the American and (in honor of “Elspeth”) British meaning. There is no “citation” for this. There is no need to quote “sources” in support.

It is superfluous to conduct “studies”. And, indeed, if someone in your organization were to suggest such a “study”, it would be rational to conclude that your organization has been invaded by Experts.

Call the fumigator. Or watch this:

My favorite part was not the weak woman being clobbered—she asked for it—but the men rushing in to her defense afterward. Men who forgot she asked for it. Men who if the person knocked on his ass was a man would laugh and enjoy the spectacle. And be next in line to have a go.

The men here were weakened by instinct. Instead of laughing uproariously at such a pathetic performance, they took pity. They would likely behave the same in combat, instinctively, to the detriment of their comrades, and to themselves.

But never mind all that. What we’re curious about is how Elspeth, and the Elspeths of the world, came to believe something not only false, but ridiculous.

Old El starts off in a familiar way, acknowledging what everybody in all history knew: “One of the recurring arguments against women serving in combat appears on its face to be just good common horse sense: women just don’t have the upper body strength to carry a heavy male soldier out of combat.”

But, ackshually, she says, “you don’t need much upper body strength to carry a guy out of combat.”

To which the only answer consonant with Reality is “Yes, you do.” Yet the literary technique, which signals Expert evidence is coming, works. The reader is willing to forget what she (since this is The Atlantic) knows, and is prepared to have her belief in Theory confirmed. In this case, the Theory of Equality.

Now comes her research. The first is this video of a sizable, fit man doing a fireman carry of another man. Women, she says, receive training in this. Therefore, she asks her readers to infer, women can do it.

She gives links to videos that purport to show women doing the same. Alas, the original links are all now dead. But I found a new one easily enough, with the title “#liftaguychallenge army woman officer lift and carry army soldier in trainning. [sic]”

There a woman struggles to lift a man off the ground. He is no way encumbered, he is not wounded. He has no pack, no extra weight, and there is no hurry, no hurry at all. She barely gets the man up, yet only with his cooperation in not falling, and she struggles to walk a step or two before the camera mercifully shuts off.

Well. Can some woman somewhere be found who could lift and carry some man a longish distance, even under combat conditions?

Very probably.

Can, therefore, all, or even most, or even an interesting fraction of women in combat do the same?

Certainly not.

The fallacy of assuming the exception is the rule has been made by Elspeth. And by Congress.

Here is a video of some “gay” “rights” “activist” telling Congress why the Theory of Equality is true: “There’s been this news article about men that think they can beat Serena Williams in tennis. And it’s just not the case. She is stronger than them.”

To which a second witness on the side of Reality deadpans: “Both Serena and Venus lost to the 203rd ranked male tennis player.”

(It’s worth recalling the Serena sisters never made this boast about themselves, and when one of them sided with Reality, she took grief from angry women.)

Down in the comments to this a mystified man asked “How can adults possibly be this unaware of the overwhelming physical differences between men and women?”

The answer to that is the answer to our question: I answered, “Incessant, life-long, ubiquitous propaganda, and the sure and certain knowledge that if you voice opposition you will get an earful of screeching.”

