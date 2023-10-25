Physicist Discovers He Has No Free Will: Chooses To Write Book To Say He Cannot Make Choices

Robert Sapolsky, a Stanford academic, took decades—decades, he says—to conclude he does not have free will. He chose now as the time to tell us of his decades-long, fruitless search for himself.
I was going to begin this with a joke about Sapolsky’s choice of hairdo, but even I had to acknowledge the man has a magnificent head of hair. Put a sword in his hand, die his face blue, and he’s ready to invade London. He made the right choice.
According to one report:
[His life] changed on a single night in his early teens, he says. While grappling with questions of faith and identity, he was struck by an epiphany that kept him awake until dawn and reshaped his future: God is not real, there is no free will, and we primates are pretty much on our own.
“That was kind of a big day,” he said with a chuckle, “and it’s been tumultuous since then.”
Whereas if he were consistent, it would have been an extraordinarily little day. For if there is no free will, he had no choice but to have this thought. Just as I, right now, here, have n choice but to tease him for his mistake. And he would have realized that day that he was just a meat machine—unless the meat machine told him to start acting like he had no free will.
Which it couldn’t have, because there would be no him to tell. It would only be a machine carrying out instructions, oblivious to all but those instructions. A machine has no capacity to assume it has free will. It does not have an intellect. Machines cannot have illusions, either.
Anyway, let’s see where Sapolsky goes with his revelation that he does not exist, but only a meat machine does. He chose to write a book. About this book:
“Who we are and what we do is ultimately the result of factors beyond our control and because of this we are never morally responsible for our actions in the sense that would make us truly deserving of praise and blame, punishment and reward,” said Gregg Caruso, a philosopher at SUNY Corning who read early drafts of the book. “I am in agreement with Sapolsky that life without belief in free will is not only possible but preferable.”
Did you see it? That kind of hilarious self-contradiction is really only found in academics.
Preferable. That words means two things: a scale of morality and the existence of choice. Neither are present if we are meat machines. Nothing is preferable. Nothing is anything. Nothing has any meaning. Stuff just is. Like the interior of a star, each particle doing what it does without regard to right or wrong or what is preferable.
If you grasp this, you won’t be surprised by what comes next.
Caruso is co-director of the Justice Without Retribution Network, which advocates for an approach to criminal activity that prioritizes preventing future harm rather than assigning blame. Focusing on the causes of violent or antisocial behavior instead of fulfilling a desire for punishment, he said, “will allow us to adopt more humane and effective practices and policies.”…
“The world is really screwed up and made much, much more unfair by the fact that we reward people and punish people for things they have no control over,” Sapolsky said. “We’ve got no free will. Stop attributing stuff to us that isn’t there.”
Sapolsky and Caruso commit the One-Way Recognition Fallacy that free will deniers—a risible term in itself—always employ. It is trotted out when its user laments the punishment of sins. Bad Men don’t have free will, Fallacy users say, so the Bad Men cannot be blamed for their misdeeds. There is no sin but to say there is sin. So, the Fallacy users imply, those who would react as if Bad Men have free will must choose to be more lenient.
The article adds to the error: “This means accepting that a man who shoots into a crowd has no more control over his fate than the victims who happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Yet it must also mean it is my fate to hang the sonofabitch that did it.
The Sapolskys of the world weep for criminals, saying criminals had no choice but to make mayhem maim murder rape rob roil. But, somehow, those who would punish criminals are loaded with free will, and should chose not to punish.
Even if that is so, and that criminals are only deadly meat machines, it does not follow criminals should not be punished. Suppose one of Musk’s self-driving cars has a habit of running over pedestrians. The car has no free will, all agree. But that does not mean we would not incarcerate it. Get it off the road. Dismantle it.
“Robert Sapolsky understands that saying that people have no free will is a great way to start an argument.” Does he? Does he understand this? Does he see his very thought is self-contradictory? No, sir, he does not.
The most common reason people deny they exist is love of theory. Let’s see if that is true with Sapolsky:
[His new book] “Determined” goes a step further. If it’s impossible for any single neuron or any single brain to act without influence from factors beyond its control, Sapolsky argues, there can be no logical room for free will.
Ah. There it is, love of theory. He embraces materialism and eschews spiritualism. But like I always say, it’s like the woman who has no idea how the internal combustion works claiming, therefore, that cars don’t go.
If only people realize they could not make choices, they would make better choices. Says Sapolsky, more or less.
I can’t wait for the comments. There’s always one like this: “Briggs, I chose to come here today, and I have chosen the following words, which demonstrate with certainty that I do not have the ability to chose.”
What a spectacle.
It seems obvious to me we should choose to kill all these people without free will. They are way too much of loose canon to be allowed roaming around.
“ Put a sword in his hand, die his face blue, and he’s ready to invade London. He made the right choice.‘
Thank you once more!
Briggs – Sometime your humor brings tears to my eyes!
Only from the Hallowed Halls of Hackademia can merde of this fluid consistency be posited!
It’s possible to suppose that that a conscious & self aware being might have zero free will.
Given that scenario there’s only one sensible way to proceed, it must be assumed that free will exists.
Then we can argue about how much free will exists if we accept it exists.
When people, often with an angle, state stuff like anything can be achieved with enough effort we must assume severe stupidity or deliberate propaganda info dissemination.
So far nobody has managed to demonstrate that anything I’m experiencing relates to anything that’s real or exists though, all any conciousness can be certain of is that it’s a fact that at least one conciousness exists, nothing else can be proven by that conciousness unfortunately, it is all a very, very unfortunate state of affairs is it not?
I’m going to make three comments:
1) Of course, to write the article, you have to let go a little bit, but, if everything is just matter, there’s only one “nature”, that is, to top it all, indeterminate. So there’s no differences and three not even the standard model if particles, just matter and accidental portions moving in ampty space. Moving, not because of some force or any other phantasmagoria like that, but “because”.
2) What they propose isn’t new: it’s the eighteen hundred frenology, fallen into disrepute, when Lombroso tryied to found a “minority report” type of situation: some “precrime” unit to treat the would-be criminals before they act their predestined felonies… BECAUSE they have the criminal brain. Their Nazi ways took their beliefs to such bad fame that even today the identity thesis carries a heavy weight.
3) He speaks about “we-us”: who’s that “colective” he’s part of, humans? Is there something like a species? Really. Brother, there intelligibility in reality, there’s intellect, that’s why there’s science. And you are dead, because there’s life and you lost it…..
It’s possible to suppose that a conscious & self aware being might have zero free will while experiencing the illusory feeling of having free will. Given that scenario there’s only one sensible way to proceed, it must be assumed that free will exists & there are no free will choices to be made in that respect.
Then we can argue about how much free will exists if we accept it exists. When people, often with an angle, state stuff like anything can be achieved with enough effort we must assume severe stupidity or deliberate propaganda info dissemination.
Assuming that actual choices can be made, a cup of tea or coffee etc, we can see clearly that a person’s course through life is possibly probably fairly fixed starting with where their born, what the time period was & who their parents were, zero choices there from a long line of zero choice existences.
Your evil fiends have enough freewill to cause the typo.
“Just as I, right now, here, have n choice but to tease him for his mistake”.
‘n choice’, ‘o’ dear !
I support John Pate’s sentiment, except I would also include all those who claim, “The Devil made me do it”.
So far nobody has managed to demonstrate that anything I’m experiencing relates to anything that’s real or exists though, all any conciousness can be certain of is that it’s a fact that at least one conciousness exists, nothing else can be proven by that conciousness unfortunately, it is all a very, very unfortunate state of affairs is it not?
In this dire state of existence the consciousness not only experiences whatever is set out in the entire timeline of the consciousness generators ‘program’ but can also not have any effect on whatever is happening while always experiencing the illusion of having to make choices & decisions.
Great article thanks! Gave me a good chuckle.
Rex8or Legitimax Prime – Alvin Plantinga’s classic book “of God and Other Minds” deals with this issue quite well I think – he says we know God exists the same way we know that other people exist – by looking at the evidence of rationality / consciousness in their behaviour – in the case of the universe by the evidence of design.
DNA shows the logos at work.
Andrew P Partington –
“Of God & other minds”
doesn’t deal with my issues.
You make me laugh almost every day. I don’t choose to laugh; you make me. I can’t do a thing about it. Oh wait–I guess I chose to open my e-mail and read your essay. Damn.
P.S. You have a die/dye error in your essay, which I presume you did not choose to make. So I won’t punish you for it.
I ought to mention temporal illusion, the batman movie shooting incident & the temporal illusion researcher, the perceived clock second hand tick delay & other aspects of temporal illusion such as a quick eye movement to look right at a junction causing the brain to adjust visual perception enough to cause an accident. These things promoted further thoughts regarding conciousness & reality. There’s also the temporal illusion computer game that can cause the player to think that the computer knows what they’re going to do next.
Obviously a subversive and destructive lunatic who thinks he’s God’s gift to the world. Good thing it’s just one guy. Imagine the chaos if there was a sect that cranked out copies of the type and they worked together subverting and destroying any society foolish enough to host them. Forfend!
Life without *belief* in free free will is preferable.
*choosing* not to *believe* in free will
The episode of Star Trek comes to mind were Kirk convinces the AI computer to crash itself because of a contradiction in its programming.
“Can’t compute!!!!!”
So the core of the problem of free will is marrying the nondeterministic concept of free will with the deterministic concept of everything else. All scientific models and theories are deterministic, even quantum mechanics (the relative ratio of outcomes is deterministic which is what enables inferment). This is like making a square which is also a circle. Here’s one way of doing it:
All the world runs on axioms. That much is obvious. But the set of axioms underpinning our world is not the only possible set. So how was the decision made which of the infinitely many sets is the set which will underpin our world? AND MORE TO THE POINT, if God made the selection, did he decide on ALL axioms, or did he leave a portion of axioms for other wills to decide? Wills he made himself?
Critical: if some of the axioms of the world were decided upon by lesser wills, *how will you prove this from within the axiomatic system*?
This explanation forsees that many free wills exists, and together they created a 100% deterministic world. A deterministic world was created nondeterministically.
BTW, all of this meshes really nice with “so that it would be known what is in hearts of men” that we regularly see in the Bible. How will you know what axioms underpin the Universe if those axioms aren’t made apparent by their effect? An axiom that didn’t affect the Universe is an axiom nonexistent.
but then it’s possible just the brain is sort of looking at the data & like working out the best course of action based on the rules & stuff including how likely a serious retribution or summat is likely for bad deeds so then sets in the required behaviours dictatorially but to be nice & fluffy about it includes a clear illusion that the victims conciousness layer gets a sensation of having chosen the path of righteousness at any point in time.
So no free will for the trapped conscious entity prisoner but the shadow of the hangman still has the desired result & the presence of the shadow of the hangman is never the result of a free will choice?
This is a really interesting comment.
As an exercise in free will you could go read “2.4 God and Information in Reality and Belief” – on telearb.net/node/14 . (see also: winface.com/node/12 on intelligent design ) .
Bottom line: 100% deterministic, with “free will” an illusion indistinguishable from the real thing because it’s a result of limited information.
Notice, however, that the nature of physical reality says nothing at all about the reality or otherwise of any conceptualization of God – meaning you can accept a deterministic universe without giving up anything with respect to faith and/or morality or your ability to make choices based on your understanding of God and/or morality.
Yes Linda did you really ‘choose’ to read the email? Are you sure about that? It felt like a choice perhaps but was it really a choice?
To me the most plausible belief on this matter is a middle way. (Most of the problems of this world are caused by people with good intentions who push something good too far until it becomes bad.) Ahem. Sapolsky and others are demonstrably right that people’s behavior is shaped by their genetics and environment; how could it be otherwise? In his book Behave, Sapolsky reckons it’s about 50/50. So someone with an IQ of 80 is never going be able to operate outside that genetic inheritance when it comes to choices. Likewise, someone with an incredibly negative childhood experience, like war or abuse, will always be influenced by that experience when making choices. So far, so good. But where people like Sapolsky go wrong IMO is to say that therefore people have NO leeway to make choices. But doesn’t it make sense (and it’s demonstrably true, as Briggs pointed out) that everyone has the leeway to make choices WITHIN the influence/limitations of their genetics and experience? Animals literally could not live if they didn’t have the ability to make choices–survival depends on it. It seems to me that even a materialist like Sapolsky should be able to recognize this–no deity required. You would think all his research on baboon societies in Africa would have taught him that those animals are not just automatons with no ability to make choices. And as others here have pointed out, even if it were true that we had no free will, for a society to exist we would have to act as if there is free will. Making Sapolsky’s point moot.
@Rex8or Legitimax Prime: you seem to be posting the output of a Diassociated Press generator. Am I right? http://catb.org/jargon/html/D/Dissociated-Press.html
If you’re not, then I can only acknowledge your comment as a general “but what if not?” comment. What I have stated on axioms has it’s own strength and will be able to handle your general comment on it’s own.
He’s going to give old Hoss a run for her money.
Axiom: God is the Being that IS being. Therefore, God *must* exist.
The physical universe, which is only a part of the whole, is contingent. It is all potential and does not exist, until created by a Being that Is being. At that point, it remains contingent but now is a composite of that which has been made actual and what is still potentially actual.
Now, we ask ourselves, Given said God is Love, He wants to be Loved. How can any created beings Love Him without also having the ability to “act with or against” their nature or essence? Robots can’t love. They are simple sense/response entities that may or may not be automatons. Embodied living things are automatons. Spiritual living things are automatons. Humans were made slightly lower than the angels, for we are embodied by nature and angels are not; but both were made to love He That Is. Thus, both must have free will.
Pity for that poor victim of determinism who shoots into a crowd (rapes, carjacks, loots, burns, vandalizes, craps on the sidewalk, etc.) is what has made cities in California and other lost states the paradises they are today. But whether or not miscreants are responsible, they sure as hell are dangerous, and like that errant self-driving car, should be deactivated or dismantled to protect the rest of us. Let God sort ’em out.
Regarding Sapolsky’s do, I want to make fun of it, but I’m on my way down to my last three Homer Simpson strands so it might seem like envy.
Rex8or:
“When people, often with an angle, state stuff like anything can be achieved with enough effort we must assume severe stupidity or deliberate propaganda info dissemination.”
I’ve often thought the same thing. I’d love to win the Tour de France, or dance the role of Siegfried in American Ballet Theatre’s production of “Swan Lake”, but it ain’t gonna happen no matter how much effort I expend. Telling children, especially, that they “can be anything they want to be”, is abuse.
BRIGGS, YOU FOOL!
Whenever you discover one or more such as these… Saying there is no free will! Saying there is no responsibility for actions! Saying we should set the prisoners free! We can deterministically determine only one thing…!
THESE MEN ARE GUILTY!
THEY ARE GUILTY OF SOME… THING!
We should lock them up a priori! Once safely incarcerated, we shall seek for a crime that fits!
But it is safe to say, we should start with genocide against BIPOCs and work our way down to hetero-pedophilia then further down towards the crime of misgendering.
Once we have enough misgenderers locked up, determined by the state’s scientific apparatuses and various detecting devices, upon who we shall assault and battery with tests, we shall publish a paper:
Misgendering: A product of determinism, not free will.
Authors: Dr. WM Briggs, Sir Johnno Phd, Lady Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Qualified Diverse Hiree, The Stanford U Acapella Choir.
The findings are that when allowed to act freely deterministically, the subjects would routinely identify trans people as what their visual stimuli routinely suggested. And torture techniques such as electric pulses while immersed in water helped to stimulate them to determine otherwise. Therefore the key conclusion is that EVIDENCE SHOWS that individual ability to identify the trans subjects as trans subjects is directly tied to pain receptivity.
Therefore our recommendations to the committee of such US Intelligence funded Research, is to eliminate the criminal laws against misgendering, or to embark on a mass sterilization project to routinely administer shock therapy injections to the public until there is deterministically approved compliance with the determination of the Public Good. Just like last time when the government had no choice but to force vexxines and lockdowns, and many had no choice but to obey, and Pfizer and ModeRNA had no choice but to put deadly ingredients into vexxines they knew would kill and injure and cripple, and the State seeing as it had no choice granted immunity from deterministically driven actions.
Mr Cotterman is undoubtedly correct on this one. This “man” and his ilk are laying the academic groundwork and justification for more Burn, Loot, Murder.
I’m wondering if Shakespeare really got it right ie. “First, we kill all the lawyers”
Solipsism is the ultimate narcissism. Realm of the psychopath.
Without free will, why treat criminals as if they can be redeemed? They are simply meat machines that came off the assembly line with a bad circuit or two. Since their behaviors are automatic, then why expect them to act differently in the future? The rational thing to do would be to scrap these individuals, just as you would scrap a faulty self-driving car.
And why should morally, physically, and intellectually superior people not deserve praise and admiration? Do we not admire Ferraris and Lamborghini’s in all their insentient glory more than beat-up Ford Fiestas?
Of course, if free will does exist, we could offer criminals a path to contrition and hope they will make better choices in the future.
Jordan Peterson is talking to this guy – he’s a “primatologist” apparently
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3Pup-XSH98o
I empathize strongly with Mr. Sapolsky’s conclusion that he has no free will. In an odd event which I find to be philosophically isomorphic with his experience, I just recently realized that I can neither understand nor compose cogent statements in the English language.
Briggs:
Clowns have no choice but to wear clown wigs.
In addition to the hair, one has to admire Sapolsky’s skyward gaze, nicely contrasting the academic omphaloskepticism.
I see a lot of evidence that we humans do have less free will than we believe. When action is required without time to think, we tend to react in an individually predictable way. When action is required when we have time to think it through, cognitive dissonance likes to fog our brains to, again, tend to cause us to make choices in an individually predictable way.
Let’s quantify this by P, the percentage of our free will that is real (i.e., 100-P is the percentage of free will that is an illusion). Sapolsky believes his P, and everybody else’s P, is zero. He believes because P=0, that people shouldn’t be held responsible (i.e., punished) for their actions. But does this really follow from P=0?
Let’s say P=50% for an average human, and that P=10% for a sociopath. The average human might require punishment level X to dissuade a specific bad behavior. The sociopath, on the other hand, might require a punishment level of 10X to dissuade the same behavior. In other words, people with poor self-control require a bigger hammer. The poorer the level of self-control, the bigger the hammer required. Common sense would say that in the limit, as P goes to zero, X has to go to infinity.
Now admittedly limits involving infinity are tricky, but Sapolsky wants us to believe that at the exact point that P reaches zero, where free will becomes a total illusion, the required punishment level suddenly veers off it’s seemingly unstoppable trajectory toward infinity and also drops to zero, no punishment at all. I’ll need to see his supporting evidence.
Free will believers say that they know they have free will because they experience choice.
Determinists will claim that it would feel the same to have free will or for it to just appear as if we choose. But that’s just something they postulated. We know what it feels like to choose and it’s not hard to imagine what it would be like to not be able to choose, to just experience as a passive observer. It would be like watching a movie or a cut scene in a video game.
So, you could ask them, “what does it feel like to feel like you have free will but not have it? That’s just something you postulated but other than that you’ve said it, you haven’t given any reason why it should exist.”
The idea of determinism comes from human reasoning and experience. The belief in free will comes from human reasoning and experience. Determinists speak as if they can somehow stand apart from human experience. They can’t. If our sense experience and reasoning is reliable in science, then how is our experience of choosing not reliable. Sure, we don’t have a mathematical model for it. So what?; that’s the fault of the models, not the fault of free will.
Hudbwu
I’m not Pisassociated Dress generated usually & might just look like that way but could be considered as some sort of generalised
” what if not ?” type approach to the problem.
If the feeling of free will & choice is simply pasted over the brains non negotiable dictated orders & commands the consciousness can’t possibly know can it I would’ve thought.
So then we can see that it’s possible that the feeling of having illusory synthetic free will while actually having no free will is precisely what everyone experiences.
Herculesrockitfella
The brain needs to be provided with the data to work with to autocratically carry out corrective action & operate the biological machine optimally while overlaying the illusion of free will & choice for the unfortunate trapped conciousness imprisoned within.
So then we see in this scenario that in order to cause some level of redemption by behavioural alteration no actual real free will would be required.
So you didn’t decide to write this comment? Something in your programming made you do it?
Rex8or, but what if feeling like we are convinced by an argument that the feeling of free will is pasted over our brains is also pasted over our brains?
If the feeling of free will is an illusion, why can’t the feeling of thinking we don’t have free will be an illusion?
People can keep going calling things illusions indefinitely, and they can come up with reasons why it could be, but it doesn’t change the fact that it’s just special pleading on their parts. Unless there is some good reason why it’s an illusion, then no one is obligated to believe it.
The feeling of choice or, more accurately, the experience of choice is on the same footing as the experience and reasoning which inform the arguments of determinists. Actually, it’s on better footing because everyone experiences it every day and has for as long as humans have existed. If that doesn’t count, then how can we trust any of our other experiences, like the experience of reading an argument against free will? Maybe we didn’t read what we thought we read?
I think this is what it really comes down to. Determinists believe that they have a comprehensive model of the world and that model excludes free will. Free will believers aren’t trying to say that the model really does allow free will. They agree that the determinists understanding of their model is correct; the model doesn’t allow room for free will.
Rather, the question is, does the model encompass everything? And free will believers would argue that the model is wrong; it does not encompass everything.
Of course the charlatan had him on his podcast:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Pup-XSH98o
Good to know that Dr. Peterson is keeping high level intellectuals at the forefront of public debate.
Sapolsky is a star in behavioral science. He has had three bestselling books, including Behave, which is absolutely crammed full of peer-reviewed research, none of it his. It makes perfect sense that Peterson would have him on his show, perhaps to debate, since they have opposing views.
I think what he meant to say is that long ago he put on a hat and wears it still. And, it sells books.
NLR
Yes, you can’t trust anything conciousness experientially wise, it’s not possible & everything could have come into existence 2 seconds ago including all the people with their memories intact that make sense & nobody would know it.
It’s possible that with no actual, real free will choice the world would look exactly like it does on this day on this godforsaken hell hole planet or on this beautiful morning with the wagtails strutting around the cafe tables looking for morsels, exactly.
It’s best not to fully understand these things because eventually its likely a proper grasp of the possibilities will take the wind out of the sails of the unfortunates that suffer from understanding.
I would rather my brain had been smashed in a 100 ton press.
So we must assume it’s all real & assume that free will exists & soldier on must we not, really we have not much choice in the matter.
Maybe that dope has his “choices” compromised by bribery, blackmail, perverse oaths, ideology, or some such, and he chooses to exonerate himself by claiming that it is all forced on him by chemical (biological) forces, destiny, fate, etc. and he, therefore, has no agency (like collaboration) in anything at all.
Hmm. Good luck with trying to “explain” that to the Judge on Judgement Day.
@Rex8or Legitimax Prime
“So we must assume it’s all real & assume that free will exists & soldier on must we not, really we have not much choice in the matter.”
I see what you did there.