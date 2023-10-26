First Look At The FBI Crime Stats For 2022: I Don’t Even Have To Explain Per Capita

The FBI released its crime report for 2022, and I thought it instructive for us to examine homicide numbers.

Homicides from 1985–2022.

Now it is, or should be, obvious that these are counted homicides. Homicides that are not counted are not on the chart. Do not forget that millions of people have entered the country illegally, and counts for these people, on a range of behaviors including crime, do not exist or are incomplete.

I say “illegally” but while these people break the laws on the books when the sneak into the country, their entry is also tacitly encouraged by rulers. And the real laws are those which are enforced by rulers, not what are on the books.

Anyway.

Many account for the mid 90s bump—when, do not forget, there were fewer people in the country: 260 million to 333 million or so since then—to the so-called crack epidemic. Prosperity, they say, accounts for the long period of quiet, until prosperity for the masses left.

The George Floyd hoax gave us the 2020 bump. The covid panic the decrease. The fading of the panic brought us back to Floyd levels.

Race:

Because of the people who broke the law entering the country, it’s difficult to put the exact percentage of each race. Estimates put blacks between 12-13% of the population. In 2022, the Census put Whites (including Hispanic Whites) at about 76%, with non-Hispanic Whites at just over 59%. The FBI doesn’t give enough information to separate Hispanics from overall Whites.

Asians are about 7%. American Indian or Alaska Native are about 2.6%. Native Hawaiians are around 0.4%. These don’t all add to 100%, so there is some error in measurement.

Put blacks at 12.5%, and all Whites (including Hispanics) at 75%, understanding there is some plus-or-minus. In 2022, about 333,300,000 people were in the USA; again, plus or minus.

Blacks were known homicide offenders 9,627 times, and Whites 6,603 times. Blacks, then, had a homicide rate of 23.1 per 100,000 (of blacks). And White had a homicide rate of 2.6 per 100,000 (of Whites, including Hispanics). Which means blacks are at least 8.7 times more homicidal than Whites. Plus or minus.

The “at least” is because of the 3,076 homicides where the race of the offender was unknown. Now if these were distributed the same as the known offenders, then there is no change in the rates or relative rate. But if, as one suspects, blacks are involved disproportionately, then the rates do change.

If all 3,076 unknowns were ascribed to blacks, then their rate is 30.4 per 100,000, with an increased relative rate compared to Whites of 11.5. That forms an upper bound, which itself is unlikely. But it is correct to say the black rate is from 23.1 to 30.4 per 100,000. Plus or minus.

There were 19,766 offenders with reported race. If, somehow, blacks formed their own nation, and their numbers were removed from the USA, the non-black USA would have a homicide rate of 2.4 to 3.5 per 100,000, depending if we ascribe none of the 3,076 unknowns to where we ascribe all to non-black USA, with the number more likely being on the lower end. And, of course, the black rate would be 23.1 to 30.4. Ten times higher. Roughly, plus or minus.

Canada’s rate overall for contrast is about 2.1. Again, it is unknown what the rate is for non-Hispanic Whites alone, but one suspects it is comparable, or even smaller, than Canada’s.

Overall, there were 19,766 homicide offenders, which makes blacks anywhere from 48.7% to 64.2% of the total. Blacks therefore comprised about half to possibly three fifths of all homicide offenders. This means I don’t even have to explain “per capita”.

We hear a lot about “gun control”, which implies the sentiment that only Regime employees should control guns (like the IRS, DNR, and so forth). Firearms were used in 13,643 of 19,200 homicides where the type of weapon was known. We don’t have the racial breakdown of weapon use. But if we assume it is proportional, each race preferring firearms equally, then blacks used firearms from 6,641 to 8,762 times, with the rest used mostly to Whites.

Blacks, as is clear, also suffer the highest rates of being killed, also far out of proportion to their population rates. Black victims had a rate of about 25.1 per 100,000, with Whites (including Hispanics) about 3.1 per 100,000. The ratio is similar to the offender rate, meaning blacks are about 8.2 times more likely to be murdered than Whites.

Beside the plus-or-minus, there is some year-to-year variation in these numbers, like the riot of murders set off by Black Larcenous Marauders in the Floyd hoax. But these variations are relatively minor and never approach equality. Blacks are always about ten times more homicidal than Whites.

The crime problem which is so evident, then, is a black problem. There does not seem to be any acceptable solution, either.

