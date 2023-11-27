Hate Is Good: Laws Which Ban “Hate” Speech Are Bad: Ireland’s New “Hate” Laws Are Tyrannical

So the sodomy enjoying non-Irish leader of the Irish, who famously declared there were too many whites in Ireland’s government, his very words, now “says new hate speech laws” will be implemented (link).

This was in reaction to an immigrant who stabbed some children and a woman. Rather, it was in reaction to the Irish rising up after the violent attack and saying “Enough!” Among other things, the Irish burned down the Immigration Center, which is a nice touch.

Before we get to the meat, here is the New York Times describing the background of the Irish Rising, which is a piece of propaganda more masterful than you are likely to see ever again.

An adult woman in her 30s and a 5-year-old girl sustained serious wounds in the attack, in which a knife was used, the police said, while a 5-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were being treated for less serious injuries.

In which a knife was used. The writer will go straight to Hell for that one.

Anyway, here’s what the non-Irish person who runs Ireland wants.

Varadkar announced that the government would pass two significant pieces of legislation in the coming weeks. One would grant police the authority to use facial recognition technology to identify individuals involved in the Thursday night riots as captured by surveillance cameras on various vehicles and shops. The other would provide law enforcement with new tools to prosecute individuals promoting hate speech online. “It’s clear to anyone who may have doubted it that our current laws addressing incitement to hatred are inadequate for the social media era,” Varadkar remarked.

What is clear is that he is a raving effeminate who hates the people over which he rules. The laws he spoke of encode the hissy nature of his attitude. Here they are:

7. Offence of incitement to violence or hatred against persons on account of their protected

characteristics 8. Offence of condonation, denial or gross trivialisation of genocide, etc., against persons

on account of their protected characteristics 9. Provisions relating to offences under sections 7 and 8 10. Offence of preparing or possessing material likely to incite violence or hatred against

persons on account of their protected characteristics 11. Protection of freedom of expression

You have to love the last one, which is a complete negation of the laws which come before. This is Irish rulers grabbing your fist, smacking you with it, while saying “Stop hitting yourself.”

You also have to admire they not only outlaw denying some historical events, but also their “trivialisation”, which proves a certain fund-raising entity has a branch office in Ireland. The law is a piece of hersterical effeminacy, because while denial is more or less easy to define, “trivialisation” is not. It depends on the shifting mood of the accuser. Which implies only gross adulation of favored events is welcome.

Which reminds me. We need laws to prosecute haters who deny this most important historical event.

Even being suspected of a “hate” crime will now be illegal. And if you do not cooperate with authorities who seek to replace you, they will jail you for non-cooperation. Yes.

People who are merely suspected of hate must surrender “any password necessary to operate it and any encryption key or code necessary to unencrypt the information accessible by the computer” or any device on which the “hate” is suspected to be. If they do not cooperate, they get “A fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or both.”

Hate is good. Do not be cowed into saying you should not hate what you should hate. Hate that which is evil, we are commanded. Speak out against evil. The Irish should hate the infinity immigration their erstwhile rulers are imposing on them, and they should speak out against it.

Attempts to ban hate are the result of toxic femininity, which brought us the Cult of Safety First!, and greedy cosmopolitan rulers and Experts, who cannot bear criticism. For they know they are liars and hate—there’s that word again—having their lies exposed.

Western rulers are everywhere opening borders and welcoming clients who will vote for them, because native populations no longer will. Mass immigration is the only way they can continue to hold power. It is extremely short-sighted maneuver, to be sure, because mass immigration corrupts the lands over which they rule. But you must remember, rulers love only themselves, and hate—again that word—the people over which they rule. People who “cling to their Bibles” etc.

Because all this is obvious, the only ploy left for decadent rulers, who only want to steal as much as humanly possible before their time is up, is to make it a crime to criticize them by proxy, which is why it becomes a crime to speak out against immigrants themselves.

Rulers will condone “mostly peaceful” hate-filled riots which advance their own goals, but will make it a crime to attend a rally at which hatred of them is present. All while pretending their only goal is love and peace.

Our rulers are evil.

Late Addendum “Ireland’s Green Party Senator O’Reilly: “‘We are restricting freedom for the common good.'” Yes, female.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

