HAPPY NEW YEAR!

My Dearest Supporters, Loyal Readers & Despised Enemies,

As I said the other day, 2023 was a Transition Year. Things happened, events occurred, but none of these events had the feel of permanence. This year will surely be different.

On the mundane side, as promised I did make some videos. They were, to use an accurate word, terrible. Even so, some got well into the high single digits in views, but likely many thought they were clicking on teeth-cleaning videos.

I still have to do more, though, since I do not know a better way to teach Uncertainty.

And I must. A few of us have followed De Finneti and, like him, shouted PROBABILITY DOES NOT EXIST! Many hear this, but the full import of it has not been assimilated by most. Hard to do, too, since we grow up seeped in scientism and materialism.

The consequence is BAD SCIENCE. Acre upon Acre of The Science, which you will be forced to follow. Mandated to follow. Forbidden to question, you denier.

How I long for an entire year of uninterrupted time just to read and think about these things. Alas, the times will not permit this.

No matter, the coming year ought to be interesting.

We begin making predictions for the coming year tomorrow (do not put them here).

Yours truly,

Uncle Sergeant Briggs

