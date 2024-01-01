HAPPY NEW YEAR!

My Dearest Supporters, Loyal Readers & Despised Enemies,
As I said the other day, 2023 was a Transition Year. Things happened, events occurred, but none of these events had the feel of permanence. This year will surely be different.
On the mundane side, as promised I did make some videos. They were, to use an accurate word, terrible. Even so, some got well into the high single digits in views, but likely many thought they were clicking on teeth-cleaning videos.
I still have to do more, though, since I do not know a better way to teach Uncertainty.
And I must. A few of us have followed De Finneti and, like him, shouted PROBABILITY DOES NOT EXIST! Many hear this, but the full import of it has not been assimilated by most. Hard to do, too, since we grow up seeped in scientism and materialism.
The consequence is BAD SCIENCE. Acre upon Acre of The Science, which you will be forced to follow. Mandated to follow. Forbidden to question, you denier.
How I long for an entire year of uninterrupted time just to read and think about these things. Alas, the times will not permit this.
No matter, the coming year ought to be interesting.
We begin making predictions for the coming year tomorrow (do not put them here).
Yours truly,
Uncle Sergeant Briggs
Having spend his life considering the human condition, Aldous Huxley could think of no better advice than that we just try to be a little kinder. I think that’s good advice for us in 2024.
WMB: 2023 was a Transition Year. Things happened, events occurred, but none of these events had the feel of permanence. This year will surely be different.
– In my observation, every December people say how this past year left the major issues unresolved, and the next year is bound to be different, bound to be crucial. Crucial about the course of our country / of humanity.
Every year… ‘That golden bridge is just around the bend’…
WMB: On the mundane side, as promised I did make some videos. They were, to use an accurate word, terrible.
Popularity and quality on social media are in strange correspondence. Time and again, and this is what video-makers and twitterers have said themselves, “I suddenly became popular with a low-effort post.” (examples: Nick Shackleton-Jones, Dong Yuhui, owenbroadcast). And then, often the views’ numbers drop again, the crowd has moved on.
It reminds of these lines from The Bhagavad-Gita, (transl. Juan Mascaro):
“Set thy heart upon thy work, but never on its reward. Work not
for a reward; but never cease to do thy work.
Work done for a reward is much lower than work done in the
Yoga of wisdom. Seek salvation in the wisdom of reason. How
poor those who work for a reward!”
Happy New Year! Peace on Earth to men of good will.
Hopefully, Howe and Web are wrong, and 2024 is not The End.