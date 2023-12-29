How Did We Do In Our 2023 Predictions? Lousy

As usual, we had many predictions for 2023, too many to list them all. As before, I’ll only highlight the best, or worst, or funniest forecast every entrant gave. For exceptional predictors, I’ll give more.

I rate everybody’s set using math and science with secret patented formulas borrowed form string theory. Scoring was by number of correct predictions, weighted by what I perceived as their difficulty.

The WINNER, the BEST GUESSER OF 2022 was…

Nobody.

Yes, or I mean no. Some few people did okay, as long as okay means “Well, could have been better”. But nobody excelled. None of us hit notable targets.

Especially me. As with a few others who predicted the demise of certain important personages, me the man in charge of the Vatican, none of us got it right. A few foresaw the coming of the end of the Russia-Ukraine war—but it hasn’t ended yet.

More than a handful said Trump would drop out. No. Some said he would be handled by the Regime. Not yet.

There were a few vague stock market predictions, and the like, some near enough and some not far wrong, but none specific enough such that they would have been useful.

A lot of doom was foreseen, and we did have our share. Yet, I think, we were all under an impossible burden in 2023. I think it will come to be seen as a transition year. The time before the Big Change. Something is coming. It’s in the air. Everybody can sense it, but nobody can bring whatever it is into sharp outline. Not yet.

This accounts for the vagueness of last year’s predictions. So I, being the sole judge and arbiter, announce an amnesty for all blown predictions. All go into 2024 with clean records. The year of our Lord 2024 is bound to be tumultuous. Start thinking now of what the future will bring.

You have all weekend. On Tuesday, 2 January, we’ll begin making predictions for 2024.

Oh, Hagfish Bagpipe took the prize for the best prediction. But he always wins, so there was no surprise. Though Incitadus was right at his heels.

2023’s Predictions

Starting with the blog (Substack mirror is below) in the order in which they were made. Search for your name.

Briggs

“Pope Francis departs to his final reward.” Nope. Blew it. Maybe close, but wrong wrong wrong.

Pk

“at least one US automaker declares bancruptcy.” Didn’t happen.

“Scandal rocks Elon Musk who drops out of sight. Same with Tucker.” The opposite was true, for both.

JR Ewing

“After depleting its own war stockpiles, the US allows the Ukraine war to end with Russia keeping its conquered territories, including Crimea.” We’re still waiting on the land distribution, but I can’t see anybody now betting against Ewing.

“The GOP starts its own January 6 hearings and it becomes clear that it was a premeditated setup to get Trump under the 25th Amendment.” The GOP is a branch of the Democrat party.

“Trump flounders badly in the polls.” Well, he hasn’t broke the 90% barrier. Yet.

Nym Coy

“The fed interest rate peaks at 5% and remains that high the rest of the year.” Close, close.

Michael Dowd

“Trump announces he will not be a candidate.” Maybe they’ll announce it for him in the spring.

“Biden will not be President at end of year.” An argument can be made he never was President.

JDaveF

“Due to lack of fertilizer from Russia and Ukraine, worldwide famine will occur.” The UN and Bill Gates are working on it.

“Rather than invade Taiwan, China will then invade South Africa, and establish a new Sub-Saharan slave trade, both for domestic labor.” Hey. It could have happened.

boyd stewart conklin

“ABCDEFGTransgender fad fades.” Not yet.

Dan Diego

“The Powers That Be will move to shut down all non-leftist social media.” They did, but not successfully, and some of their ploys were exposed. However, they made tremendous headway in Canada and Europe.

John Pate

“The wild card to watch for is the UFO nonsense.” They keep trying, but so far it hasn’t stuck.

Stephen

“The Russia/Ukraine war will spill into Europe.” Thank God it did not.

“The Covid vaccine injuries will be too hard to ignore.” They are ignored.

“Biden will suffer a major health scare and be hospitalized.” Optimist.

spaceranger

“Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Elon Musk will come out about their relationship and become an A-List power couple.” Egads.

Jim Fedako

“Putin announces a successor.” I have received no calls.

Stephen W. Shipman

“Northern hemisphere experiences COOLER than usual temperatures as the cyclical decline in the number of sunspots continues despite a counter cyclical increase during 2022.” This happened in many places, alebit with the summer of propaganda, with media agencies battling to see who could make a weather map most resembling Hell.

Zundfolge

“The left will finally discover something they can convincingly blame the vax deaths on and the public will mostly buy it.” They went instead with their old trick of ignoring they story.

“China invades Taiwan and US sits on its hands.” Not yet.

“Kanye West will come out openly as a Black Hebrew Israelite.” Few know of a certain secret ceremony in the West Wing…

Don B

“The U.S. stock market bear will bottom in 2023.” The opposite happened.

“A few countries recognize that nuclear power is important for having national economic security.” This one also didn’t happen, which is surprising.

Incitadus

“Digital toilets will be hacked their contents ransomed online.” I don’t know how to check, but given some of the horrors we’ve seen this past year, like girls begging and barking for pseudo coins from anonymous soymen, it’s certainly possible.

Paul Murphy

“Paul Ryan will become the establishment GOP candiate for 2024.” If you would have been right about this, I would have banned you from the blog.

Sander van der Wal

“China will not invade Taiwan this year.” They didn’t!

The Invisible Hand

“Canada will make international headlines for having a second Freedom Convoy after farmers aren’t allowed to purchase enough fertilizer that they need due to new regulations.” That would have been something.

“After a botched mastectomy left her bed ridden in a hospital, Cher will catch covid and pass away.” No, but we did have the misfortune to hear from her.

Cookie

“There will be a piviot away from China, the West ‘elites’ and whore media will now dress India up as the ‘wunder child’.” You did get the scare quotes around “elites” right.

Vermont Crank

“Pope Francis will announce he has chosen his successor and attribute that to his desire to save money and avoid politics.” This is the best wrong guess of the year.

“Civil wars begin in England Italy and France where whites rise against the NAFRIS.” People almost never rise up.

OT False Prophet Twice Stoned

“Trump says something spectacularly stupid that completely alienates and dissipates his base.” Close: he did bruit the idea of Nikki “Israel First” Halley as VP.

“Electricity becomes scarce and rolling blackouts start in the west.” Not yet.

Not Buying It

“Charges will be laid against Donald Trump for J6. The trial will be set for the same time as Presidential campaigns and will be televised.” Sort of.

“‘Died suddenly’ will become the leading cause of death.” We moved on to bigger better fears.

Milton Hathaway

” A Google search for ‘Epstein Island’ (with the quotes) will exceed 20M results” Strangely, our rulers have not yet turned on each other over this.

Heresolong

“People will wrongly accuse me of not being funny.” Shamefully true.

Jan Van Betsuni

“Julian Assange removed from Belmarsh Prison and placed in a UK Mental Facility.” This wasn’t too far wrong.

“King Charles III publicly reveals belief in Extra-Terrestrials inhabiting Earth.” I don’t think he did, but I’m going to say he did.

Yancey Ward

“Famine sweeps Africa and parts of south Asia by year’s end, and riots and wars break out everywhere as countries fight over food and water.” You can smell it in the air, can’t you. But it’s still a ways off.

“One or more conservative SCOTUS justices die under mysterious circumstances, or are outright assassinated.” It is a constant surprise to me that there have not been more open assassinations.

Scott U

“A female is elected or ‘made’ President 2024.” You might get this one: see the big about Nikki Hayley above.

Plantagenet

“A general strike in the UK leads to the fall of Sunaks Tory government and an election.” Alas, alas.

“Increasingly tiresome man-child Trump announces he will not run in 2024.” The second clause does not follow from the first.

Robin

“The dollar will come under co-ordinated international attack this year on a scale not seen before. There will be wild gyrations of the dollar against other currencies…” This is a partial hit, but as yet no undue turmoil.

“The only option now is war. War to extend the survival of the dollar and war to drive even more power in their direction.” They do keep trying, don’t they.

Yarrow

“Hairy chests on men come back into fashion.” Damn right.

“2023 will see an explosion of interest in gardening and household-scale meat production.” It didn’t happen—yet. But don’t abandon this prediction.

Jim H

“Franciscus II is elected pope.” Frightening prospect.

“Elon (Musk) announces run for presidency.” As long as they can turn up his birth certificate in Hawaii, he has a shot.

Robert E

“Putin will either die (naturally, or suspiciously) and be replaced by another hardliner.” He’s still there and smiling.

“One of the Clinton’s will die before Biden, who will die in office.” Again, I am proud because I have so many optimists are readers.

Yawrate

“Russia wins the eastern Ukraine with a DMZ and a land route to Crimea.” Something like that.

GamecockJerry

“Slick Willie kicks the bucket.” Maybe he has a steady supply of adrenochrome.

spudjr60

“SCOTUS will rule against Harvard and UNC admissions policy. The shocker will be that they also overturn Griggs vs Duke Power and in the majority ruling the crumble the entire ‘Disparate Impact’ structure.” Nailed the first part, but missed the second. They merely found new ways of pandering.

Hagfish Bagpipe

“The head of the secret criminal cabal controlling the world is arrested in Teaneck, New Jersey.” I’m not allowed to say whether this happened, or whether it didn’t. But watch outside your door, Hagfish.

Hun

“The scientist-politicians in Brussels will find a solution to the EU energy crisis after the Gates of Hell open in the basement of the European Parliament.” Half right. The Gates opened, but the creatures that emerged were all subsumed into the EU bureaucracy.

“Israel will repatriate all their citizens and citizenship eligible individuals.” This is the only prediction that mentioned this tiny country that looms so large.

Pouncer

“A ‘near miss’ asteroid strike will only be detected (or disclosed to the public) as the rock is departing our vicinity.” They did, and do, announce these. No hits yet. But wait.

“Pete Bootycheck will step down from Sec of Transportation and will blame homophobia.” I like it, but it didn’t happen.

Johnno

“In the year 2023, Greta Thunberg mysteriously conceives by the power of some unholy Earth spirit.” Well, the Antichrist has to come from somewhere.

“China continues to sink economically and internally as aging population grows exponentially…” In a way, yes, but they are looking to expand to make up for it.

Aaron

“Soros says so long to the Earthlings.” He’s drinking from the same well Bill Clinton is.

“The Euthanasia craze accelerates (3% per year in the North now).” It did, becomming programmatic in many lands, like Canada. I might be wrong, but I think they do home delivery now.

“Apostasy is no longer closeted in Catholicism”. Boy, howdy, is this right.

HiFast

“An electric vehicle parked in an underground garage below a high-rise in San Francisco will catch fire and spread to at least 5 other vehicles.” No, but there were various incidents, all long forgotten.

The Substack mirror was brand new when these predictions were made, so there are far fewer of them. I predict a reversal of number of entries this year.

Flippin’ Jersey

“We will begin to see the first ‘If you received a Pfizer or Moderna MRNA vaccination, you may be entitled to compensation’ ads.” Surprisingly no. The immunity vax manufacturers have likely precludes much of this.

“Daffy Uncle Joe will serve out his term (being hopped up on goofballs always helps) and be nominated for a second term.” So far, but wait.

Dashing Dimwit

“Vice President Harris resigns.” Again with the wild optimism.

“China invades Taiwan.” Try again next year.

John Henry Holliday, DDS

“A Normal American, pushed to his limits by anti-whiteness and an increasingly obvious 2-tiered society, makes an assassination attempt on some democrat politician.” They didn’t even try to fake such a thing. But try this one again for next year.

“A tactical nuke will be used in Ukraine or SE Poland.” Thank God you were wrong.

Captain Morgan

“The energy crisis in Europe gets worse as governments do nothing.” They’re studying the problem, Cap’n, studying.

“German car manufactures shut down at least one production facility in Germany, and moves to China.” This didn’t happen.

good_eldian

“Ukraine retakes the south, and comes within striking distance of retaking Crimea.” It happened in the press, but not in real life.

“Several EU countries announce a shift to nuclear as the main focus of their energy policy.” Second person to guess this.

The Antipole

“The world continues falling into a major depression as various economic bubbles pop.” It does seem like the elite sort of want this, doesn’t it.

“Saudi Arabia joins BRICS.” Near hit: they were invited, but haven’t moved yet.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

