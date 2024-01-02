Register Your Predictions For 2024!

My Dear Friends and Despised Enemies, Happy New Year.

As has been our tradition these many years, it’s time to register our predictions for the coming year. We looked at how well we did last year last Friday. Not too good. This year can only be better.

Rules:

Number your predictions, using numbers, like this. Limit your predictions to 3 (THREE), a change from previous years to get us to focus. No sports or other celebrity tittle tattle. Attach a probability word if you are less than certain. Verified predictions of our coming Doom will receive very little weight unless they are quite specific.

My guesses:

1. Yes, Trump quashed the rumors floated about picking Nikki “Donor’s First” Halley as VP. But it’s likely he floated the original rumors himself, though everybody is now saying it was his enemies or 42-D chess. Which means even if they let Trump win, it will be no better than things as usual.

Anyway, I still maintain that “literally Hitler” will not be allowed to win the Presidency. The left is batguano mind-jelly screechingly irrational on all things Trump, which says far more about how they view their own security and legitimacy than what it says about Trump. Who governed to the left of Bill Clinton.

There are too many scenarios to track, from pre-convention maneuvering to leftist fortification tactics. Which means, I think, nobody (in power) knows what they’re going to do until events present themselves.

So my prediction is still this (made originally here): Trump is taken out, or, if by some miracle he wins, he is taken out the old-fashioned way shortly after the election. Gavin “Gruesome” Newsom is installed at least as the Democrat candidate, and likely the Presidency. But I now wonder if it could be by the VP route, since nobody wants Kamala.

2. It’s tempting to predict a return to assassination, one of the most common political tools in all history. But we have not often seen it in the West since JFK, which is very strange. Is it because so many women are now in positions of power? Because so many men in power have never seen military service, their biggest physical challenges lay in punching buttons on their cellphones to order Ubereats?

As saturated in soy, Netflix, video games and vegan “food” as we are in the Longhouse, somebody will at least accidentally conclude that the quickest path to victory is by the grave, and not his own.

My prediction is at least one high-level assassination in the West. In manlier countries, like China, they are more common; I’ve lost count of the number of high-ranking officials who crossed Xi Who Must Be Obeyed and who disappeared or died suddenly. In our case, it will more likely be a real assassination if done by a leftist, or merely a plot if by a rightest. Could be death by swatting: the left is calling cops and lying to them about prominent right wing people, and, of course, the cops are believing the lies.

3. Civil war? No. Not yet. The election will bring much turmoil, but it isn’t until the end of the year. There has been much boasting of the “people rising up”. People never rise up, except as an unthinking rabble, which are easily put down. Men do rise. But for that to happen we need elites who are dissatisfied and angry because of their treatment from other elites.

Maybe that’s Musk, it’s certainly not Trump (who had his real chance). It’s more likely a man most of us have not well considered. But, I think, not this year. Still, the election in the States, which is global in its way, will cause much trouble.

But there will be no new virus panic, though Experts will try. We perhaps see the odd Victim riot, with the possibility of some fighting back (that black guy who screamed he wanted to kill all whites, then stabbed two little white girls, was arrested but then immediately released), though any such actions will produce a mega-ton mushroom cloud of media hersteria.

My prediction is this: Rulers hunger for any event they can juice to shut things down, so look for increasing hersteria over trivia as the year progresses. Something will be more than a blip, and they will concentrate all their might on it as an excuse to stifle opposition as much as they dare.

Unlikely suspects are UFOs, global warming, now called “climate change”, white supremacy or “racism”. More likely are a new health threat or actual natural disaster (volcano? meteor?). Even likelier still are an assassination or its “uncovered” plot, or a “device” the FBI “discovers” at a Pride parade. Something like that.

But the worst is war. Few things allow greater control than war.

Now if you were conspiracy minded, you’d say our rulers have already planned a thing or two, given one its eminent spokescreatures came out last week and “predicted” that a “black swan event” (unpredictable events) will happen, an event that will be “a national security event with high impact”.

