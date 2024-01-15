How Failing To Butcher Your Child Became “Child Abuse”

Three females, which I believe is significant, took to the pages of the journal Pediatrics and argued that failing to have a surgeon mutilate your child (for a large fee) is child abuse.

The peer-reviewed paper is “Prohibition of Gender-Affirming Care as a Form of Child Maltreatment: Reframing the Discussion“, by Emily, Emily, and Rachael.

Those holding to Reality, which insists that a boy cannot become a girl with the stroke of a knife, and vice versa, say Emily, Emily, and Rachael, represent a “dangerous trend of transphobia and prejudice”. Long may this trend toward Reality last. But there are many indications it will not.

The form of their argument is of some interest, because it shows how bad, false, even preposterous ideas propagate in an expertocracy, our “managerial state”. One example will suffice:

Gender dysphoria (GD) is the distress resulting from incongruence between one’s assigned sex at birth and gender identity; not all TGD individuals experience GD. Gender diversity is a normal part of child development.2

That final “2” leads to a footnote, which is worth citing in full: “Coleman E, Radix AE, Bouman WP, et al. Standards of Care for the Health of Transgender and Gender Diverse People, Version 8. Int J Transgend Health. 2022;23(Suppl 1):S1–S259″.

Now once you have let yourself say, in earnest, “assigned sex at birth”, you have left sanity far behind, receding fast in the distance. That one man, or three women, go mad can be no surprise. Madwomen, like the poor, are ever with us. It is only in rare times that madness spreads like a disease, as it has with us. Madness has become The Law Of The Land in many Western nations. One is not required to be mad oneself, but one must at least pretend to be. Legally.

How did this all come to be? There has to be a reason for this particular form of lunacy, brutal, demonic and dysgenic in the extreme as it is, an evil doing no one the slightest good, caught on with such ease. And that reason is easy to see: it is the expertocracy, our credentialed managerial state itself.

You see what they have done. They have invented for themselves “degrees” in medical butchery. There are a score, and more than a score, of journals devoted to the madness. It is now a dug-in school of thought with its own budget lines and university programs. These programs will be almost impossible to eradicate by political means; and, indeed, we shall have to rely on what some of us jokingly refer to as the biological solution. We must suffer.

How did this come about? Today we look at the the first step, which was to accept the fallacy, ensconced in legislation, that only Experts, MDs and PhDs here, get to decide what metaphysics and philosophical systems we all must abide by. It makes no difference that most of these so-called physicians, shrinks, and sociologists (a word that has become its own joke) pretend that they are not offering philosophy, but science instead.

It is scientism and not science. For in Reality a male cannot become female: the thing itself is impossible. Not unlikely: impossible. But in scientism, and fantasy, desire may stand in for Reality in the name of science.

What this means is that when we complain that Experts are seeped in a deranged brew, our criticisms count for nothing because we do not belong to the credentialed core that created the system. Only they get to decide: that’s what the law says. And they certainly will not let us inside the credentialed gates, because we are not believers.

The whole is circular and self-referential, and perpetuates by only letting fellow madwomen in. I almost said “cultists”, for in many ways the entire perversion revolution operates like a cult. But there is no head. There is no one person, or even one organization, that can be taken out so that ordinary members lose faith. The decentralization of the expertocracy guarantees this.

I say “Science Is Not The Answer” because this is a fundamental truth. We cannot answer their bad science with good science. Can you climb the hill and shout, “Lo! My p is weer than yours! Surrender!” and expect them to surrender? This is not a war of science. This is a spiritual war, plain and simple.

Emily, Emily, and Rachel understand this, even if unthinkingly (and it is surely unthinkingly). This is why they conclude:

That children may be separated from their caregivers in certain states, on the basis of legislative efforts to classify [gender-affirming care] as child abuse, is abhorrent, misguided, and harmful.

Reality says cutting up and drugging a child senseless is abuse. They say it is “affirming”, and that we are the abusers for not letting “doctors” slip kids the needle. This is not a scientific battle. This is the war between Right and Wrong.

There are many reasons there is so much bad science, but the key explanation is that there is so much bad philosophy and even worse religion.

Tomorrow we continue with the second step.

