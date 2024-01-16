The Expertocracy & Institutional Capture: How Madness Propagates

Yesterday we discussed the first and most important step in how the expertocracy guarantees mandating and propagating madness, which is the Western legal theory that Experts get to decide on the philosophical and metaphysical system under which we must swear allegiance. This is done under the name of science, but the argument is fallacious. Scientism is the result.

From this flows the self-perpetuating and self-policing credentialing system present in Western universities. Only criticism from inside is heeded, and only Experts get to decide who is inside.

But this isn’t a complete explanation for why this form of madness, and why now. How could so many take pleasure in the mutilation and drugging of children, and, of course, adults?

Again we look to a feature of the expertocracy, which is institutional capture. But one that was aided and abetted by rank cowardice.

As we said yesterday, the insane are ever with us. Lunacies, old and new, crop up continuously. No form of culture is ever without its bad ideas. Yet it was natural that egalitarianism—Equality is the great leveler: nothing can stand against it—would lead to the demand that desire and fantasy become law. In this case, it was seen as “unfair” that a man “trapped” in woman’s body should not be acknowledged as a man, and vice versa. And so we are made to swear the insane are sane, and that sanity is insanity. That part of the story is well known.

It is ludicrous in the extreme that a person can change “gender”, no matter how much artificial help he or she receives. And everybody knew this—except for the bug-eyed bat-guano genuine lunatics. Who are loud and who have weaponized screeching. To a brave man, being screamed at by a blue-haired fat ugly wide-eyed harpy is nothing. It is a joke, at worst, and not an attack.

But to the coward, the screeching is devastating. He hears it and freezes and can only fear the worst. “If I do not surrender, I will suffer. And I will receive no support from those around me, who also shrink under this attack. I have no choice. To save myself, I must surrender,” thinks the coward.

Cowardly acts are always intensely painful. The coward must relieve this pain. And there are only two ways to do this: rediscovering his manhood, which is rare, and lying, to himself most of all, and this is the most frequent course.

Again, when a man becomes a coward it is painful. Perhaps there is no greater pain than a man recognizing he has turned yellow. He must assuage this agony. And the simplest way to do this, like a man under attack by overwhelming forces, is to surrender, and to insist you surrender, too. Misery does, indeed, love company.

The coward seeks other cowards, so that they can gather and convince themselves that they have ackhsually done the right thing after all. We have seen this time and again, and with the greatest force under “gender” madness.

GLAAD (groomers, lunatics, angsty arseholds, and demons?) has done us a service by compiling statements from every top medical organization, showing how they have surrendered to the madness, and how they demand you must, too.

Before reading this list, which I’ll highlight below, remind yourselves of the number of doctors and medical organizations that have stood against the madness in the face of the suffering this brings.

Having a hard time thinking of examples? Well, it’s not easy: they are few in number, and growing smaller.

The GLAAD list is six months old, and I shouldn’t wonder it has grown longer by now. Here is a picture of the current list, all of which has fallen to the expertocracy:

They are all there: the American Psychiatric Association, the rich and growing richer American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and of course the American Medical Association. Even, or I should say especially, the World Health Organization (WHO; here’s a link to their new guidelines).

Experts have captured all of these organizations, and many more. There is (almost) no hope regaining power in any of these institutions and restoring Reality. Critics simply will not be given the credentials necessary for such a coup.

The statements are all much of a muchness. Here is opening of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry’s:

The AAP’s 2018 policy statement ‘Ensuring Comprehensive Care and Support for Transgender and Gender-Diverse Children and Adolescents’ defines gender affirmation as developmentally appropriate, nonjudgmental, supportive care provided in a safe clinical space.

It is as possible to be “nonjudgmental” as it is for a man to become a woman. Which is to say, it is impossible. Somebody’s judgment must always be exercised. But nobody’s from Team Reality. (Recall the Imposing Your Belief Fallacy.)

Every one of these statements is seeped in effeminacy. Each allows cowards to point and say, “What can I do? The top women in my profession are for this. If I want to keep my job, I must go along.” The most rebellion they will allow themselves is silence.

But as we should all know by now, silence is never enough. One must applaud, and be seen to applaud. This is why we have the truism: the coward dies a thousand deaths, the brave man but one.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

