Propaganda Science: Black Women Murdered More Often Than Whites, Implies “Racism” Is At Fault

Here’s the propaganda headline: “Black women six times more likely to be killed than white women: Report“.

“Doesn’t seem like propaganda to me, Briggs. I’d bet that number is true.”

I’d bet it is, too. But you’re wrong, boyo. It’s propaganda science. Propaganda is not only the telling of lies. It is the telling of incomplete truths, too. And it is the telling of truths that imply lies. Indeed, the closer propaganda is to the truth and the more it begs you to make the wrong implication, the better it is.

The number is probably close to the real one. But notice, as most will not have, what is missing from the headline. You might not see it, so let’s look at the story and the paper and see if you can peg it.

Bernadine Waller, lead author of the paper, called the disparities “heartbreaking.” “As a scholar whose research examines intimate partner violence, I have long known that there were disparities in homicide rates between Black and White women,” Waller, a National Institute of Mental Health postdoctoral research fellow, said in a statement. “To uncover the fact that Black women are murdered at rates as high as 20 to 1 in some states is heart-breaking and underscores the urgent need to make substantive structural shifts.”

That disparities is a woke word. It signals an inequality, and by woke theory all inequalities are (a) bad, (b) caused by evil and malign forces, and (c) must be eliminated with extreme prejudice. There is no other way to reach Equity. Otherwise known as the state of uniform undifferentiated lifeless gray goo.

But never mind that. Let’s see the implication.

The homicide rates increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the data found, which also followed the widespread national protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. “These trends reflect systems that have long disserviced communities of colour, and underscore that sustained investment and vision to support underserved communities are critical to reverse racial injustices that impact health and wellbeing,” said Keyes, a professor of epidemiology at Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University.

You will have seen “racial injustices” and the slew of other woke words, e.g. “communities of colour” (why the Brit spelling?).

The implication has begun, and in earnest. The dreaded r-word lashes the reader. An act which causes normies to shrink back in abject terror. While he’s there, on the ground and cowering, comes this blow:

But the racial disparities were also higher in areas where those of low socioeconomic status lived. These are the same areas with histories of racial violence, such as lynchings, the report found.

Brilliant. This excels as propaganda, and if there were annual awards in the art, this entry would at least appear among the finalists.

What we have is a perfectly true statement: more black women are slaughtered in those states which had lynchings. But that’s only because that’s just where more blacks live. Which they neglected to mention.

Yet as you are pondering that, that’s when the propaganda implication smacks you upside the head, making your mind reel. “It was whites who lynched. Whites are causing the deaths of sacred Black women!” You’d even think the capital B.

Of course, the real reason for the deaths of black women is black men, the most murderous of all groups. Blacks of all ages and both sexes account for about half, and maybe even more than half (see link below), of all murders in the States. Half is fifty percent. Which is a mighty chunk. Black men, and in particular young black men, which are maybe five to six percent of the population, account for the bulk of that half.

It would have been easy enough to check the FBI stats on this (blog, Substack), which I see no evidence of in their peer-reviewed paper. In, hilariously, The Lancet.

The authors conclude “The underlying culprit for these disproportionate rates might be racism”. Okay, how? How can “racism” cause black men to kill more? Especially during the Floyd riots, where “racism” could not possibly have ramped up quickly enough.

But pandering could, and did.

In the Summer of Floyd the cops pulled back, not wanting to be called “racist” or be arrested and jailed for life for doing their jobs. The rest of the populace reasoned that blacks were allowed to misbehave because of mysterious “racism” that somehow pervades society but which nowhere is found.

If we could end pandering, we could end many “disparities”.

Reminder: “racism”, i.e. using race as a basis for thought, action, or treatment, is rational (blog, Substack). Or, rather, can be. Not that way we use it to pander.

