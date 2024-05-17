Casual Fridays

Well, the triumphant return of the Week in Doom, a.k.a. TWID, was not so triumphant after all. It died an agonizing death. Partly this was because of the strange format, partly because it was Friday.

Fridays have always been slow traffic days. But in the summer, traffic withers to the same kind of numbers Biden gets at rallies. This is good. Please get outside and offline.

Or maybe people are online even more, but not at work. Before the covid panic, Friday was slow but not dead. During the panic it was about the same. But after? It’s not much different than the weekend, traffic wise. You do hear stories that many people never returned to offices, and this may be part of that.

Now many years ago when I started this I was inspired in part by, of all people, Mike Royko. He was when he started (well before my time) a daily columnist, and a master of the short-form essay. True, in his old age, when I was coming of age, he turned into a grumpy old man, veered left, and pretended to hate things like Reagan, just as his peers did. But when he was in his prime he was great.

I read him in book-length compilations, of which there are many, and easy to find. Do so, but get the early ones. Much of it has to do with local Chicago politics and life, but it’s all worth reading. As is his book Boss, a Machiavellian-like biography on Boss (Mayor) Richard Daley. Our side could learn a lot from how to get and use power from Daley.

Point is, Royko wrote a daily column when, as he said, he didn’t know it couldn’t be done. He had legmen, as I have you readers who supply me with tips and stories. But he still did all the work. Which is hard work. He said it was like having blood drip from his fingertips. It can be.

So I decided to see if I could do it. I did, and have, and could keep it up, but won’t. I’ll be suspending posts on Friday. Unless events.

Incidentally, no Class on Memorial Day. (But there will be this coming Monday.)

