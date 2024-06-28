The Debate: A Key Moment In The History Of Comedy. Plus Predictions

How’s this prediction from 6 October 2023 looking?

Here’s the link to the original: blog, Substack.

Of course, it might not happen. Biden’s ravening ego and criminal history (and thus his nervous anticipation of becoming a civilian again), his avaricious enabling mate, his absolute inability to tell the truth (6 handicap!), and the irrational fear of Trump by our evil rulers, might keep him glued to the chair until he wanders off one morning, leaving the seat to The Cackler.

Who, everybody says, Biden picked to ensure they didn’t dump him midstream. Which shows he’s not, or he wasn’t, as dumb as she sounds. Yet would Biden rather see the country burn than have his pride suffer? You bet. Look to history. Many such cases.

Or maybe they do a deal where they get even Trump to agree to let Biden escape and remain unprosecuted. They’d have to concoct some “health emergency” or something to allow Biden one last face saving.

Don’t forget it’s the Convention that must nominate Biden. Those behind-the-scenes party members and delegates still have the official power, not Biden, though that power hasn’t been used for half a century. Those muscles are flabby, but there is still time to tone them up.

Then Newsom would not be unexpected. But not funny, and not even approaching hilarious. And we live in the era of black comedy. To fill the punch line with a real knee slapper, look also to Hillary.

Before you say “President Trump”, though, you did not forget this headline, I’m sure:

What say you?

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know whom to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

