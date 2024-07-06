Testing The Blog Emailer: Please Delete

Posted inStatistics

July 6, 20245 Comments
All posts are still on the blog, but they have not been going out by email since 27 June.

So forgive this test post if you see it, my dear readers. I think the WordPress Support (named A.) might have pegged the problem. I am testing now instead of a live post on Monday, in case there are still problems

This is just a test.

I will delete this post (and all comments on it will lost) on the blog later Saturday if it shows up in peoples’ email boxes. Thanks for your understanding.

  2. Kip Hansen
    July 6, 2024,

    I got the email.

  4. Ed Bonderenka
    July 6, 2024,

    I won’t take it personally.

  5. Incitadus
    July 6, 2024,

    I didn’t get any of your posts last week and just assumed you were on that long awaited sabbatical to Trinidad.

