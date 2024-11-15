Women Let Him Win — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

I was right about how Donald would win, and win bigly (blog/Substack). But even more so, that Kammalla would lose, and lose badly. In other words, there would be no strenuous effort by the-powers-that-be to fortify election night with their favorite liquor, Old Dominion. Because they wanted to lose.

To hand off the hot potato to anyone who would take it. And then take the blame for what’s surely coming in the three-ring arena: military, economic and social. Four years is a long time, politically. Otherwise, the previous tenants of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. knew they would have to own what they’d sown. In spades. So, their answer was to get out of town, ASAP. Take the Last Train To Clarksville.

That’s the logic I see from behind the curtain on the other side. But why did Kammalla lose so badly? One simple thing. A thing that enraged almost everyone, even a lot of the pro-abort women. Here it is. Here’s what the other side couldn’t bring themselves to admit – men and women are actually different. Both are human, both are needed. But both are totally different. Complimentary, yes. Compatible, yes. But equal? No.

So, I’m a misogynist? Yes, I suppose so, at one level. I’ll get to that. But the real objection here is that nobody is equal, to anybody else. Except slaves. They have a value of zero. Everyone else has a value above zero. And none of those values is exactly the same. The closest anyone gets to equality is slavery. I’ve said it before. Slaves are equal, citizens are free. You can’t be both.

Here’s the fun part, for me. The idiots pushing gender-equality thought people would consider the issue in an abstract way. But people said ‘No Way’. Period. So, when the idiots doubled down, again and again, the campaign got decided on this one issue. Because if you can’t see the difference between a man and a woman, you aren’t fit to drive, let alone govern. Everybody knew it but them. And so, it became a blowout. Compounded by the absence of all those miraculous mail-ins from 2020.

I’m guessing Donald actually won by around 8 million. He officially won by 3+ million. Add maybe 2 million more Trump votes ‘lost in transit’ by various tabulation schemes. Then subtract from her total another 3 million bogus votes added by the everyday routine actions of Democrats. It’s instinctive, at all levels. They can’t help themselves, to be honest. They have to do what they were raised to do. But there was no coordinated industrial-strength ballot stuffing nationwide, like 2020. Which tells us everything. They wanted to lose.

The powers behind the throne knew that trying to replicate 2020, in an atmosphere of seething anger, was risking too much, for too little. And there were too many eyes were watching this time. And remember, they understood, the next 4 years are not going to be fun. So why own it?

The issue that drove this result, intentionally or not, was whether men and women are different. If you ask a feminist, are men and women equal?, they will say yes. But if you ask them if they want a bio-male in their daughter’s lock room, or across the net from her in volleyball, the answer, even from a lot of libs, is NO!

Ultimately these women (and weak men) had to choose, and they chose for their daughter’s safety. Which was the right thing to do. Of course, they still voted for any pro-abort down-ballot issues, but that’s an abstract issue for most of them. The idea some creep could slam their daughter in sports? Or stalk her in the showers later? No, that was a visceral fear, and they acted upon it. Which means, they don’t really believe men and women are the same. Let alone equal.

They aren’t the same because they have different purposes, different roles. Women are designed to attract. Men are designed to repel. Positive and Negative. It’s as simple as that. Or it was. Until Eve upset the apple-cart. She decided she’d like to rule him. And she won. And has ruled over him ever since.

Women are now divided. They either want to follow, or to lead, a man. You can guess which one is the dominant pattern today. Ask Harrison Butker if you’re not sure. Men are divided too. They either want to protect or (ab)use a woman. Again, I think the numbers tell us where we’re at. But in fact, most men won’t countenance abusing their daughters. That’s a bridge too far.

Both men and women were originally hard-wired for their roles as leaders or followers. Protectors or nurturers. Our left-handed friends assure us that we have evolved beyond that paradigm. They seem convinced of it.

All the other issues of this campaign were secondary to this issue. Here’s an example. Ask the feminist if men belong in women’s locker rooms. They’ll generally say no. Then ask them the reciprocal – do women belong in Seal Team 6? Most will say yes. Without batting an eye. Because it’s abstract to them. They don’t really want to have to do what is necessary to attain that distinction. But if they can get their allies, their weak men, to cry with them, then sooner or later, other weak men (and harpy women) will vote to lower the standards for joining Seal Team 6. In which case, it’s no longer what it was. Now it’s Squeal Team 6. Live, on The View! But that’s OK to the feminists, because they got what they wanted. The continued domination of wimps.

Here’s another example – can most women actually carry a 200 pound unconscious guy out of a building on fire? We all know they can’t. But we all know they won’t stop shrieking till they get to join the fire department. At which point the discrimination lawsuits start flying. And unit-performance starts tanking.

Ask yourself, are we really more capable of resisting our enemies if we accommodate pregnant women in combat aircraft roles? If you think so, cheer up, all our enemies approve of your thoughts. For now.

We have men wanting to be where they shouldn’t be, and women who rightly object. But many (most) women can’t admit there are places where women shouldn’t be. The result is discord in the workplace. Any honest person will admit men act different when there is a woman on board. And vise versa. But the workplace generally suffers when these two are mixed, especially in a dangerous or risky workplaces. When a woman joins the team, all the men are faced with the choice: how can I protect her (from the danger) or how can I (ab)use her? Either of these two questions will distract and detract from the unit’s actual task. And it makes the woman at home suspicious of the woman at work.

It’s the usual double-standard. Rules for thee, but not for me. But this election, the choice got too close for comfort for a lot of weak men and shrill women who have daughters. These Eve’s haven’t given up wanting to master their men, but they want these same weak men to protect them from their own folly.

It was a woman that started this avalanche. Back in the produce department, way back in the beginning. They want the vote, but they demand that all candidates have to behave like polite girls. It has never dawned on them that politics is combat. And nice guys lose. Women want to be cops, but they can’t handle most perps. They want to be firemen, but can’t save you in extreme situations. In short, they want to lead without earning that privilege. And they don’t want any men to call out their hypocrisy. And truth be told, most men don’t want to try.

Which brings us back to the election results. The single biggest danger Donald faces is two-faced women. Beware Donald. As Vladimir Monomakh once said, ‘Give no woman power over thee’ . You need to read about him. And all the Vlads. Soon.

But thank God Donald won’t be running again. That means he can follow the advice I gave my sons and nephews and their friends. The first thing you should do when you meet a new girl is to offend her. In public. Nothing big, but not too subtle. Pick your nose, maybe. Or pick hers. Anything that will make her flinch. Then watch her flee.

What’s the point? Simple. Get off that white horse as fast as you can. Ditch the nice guy look. Because she’s busy sizing you up by your looks. Wheels, duds, wallet. But if you do something that indicates you don’t give a damn what she feels (‘thinks’), you’ll know one thing for certain. She will always be, at the very least, a bit defensive around you in the future. She’ll think twice about trying to manage you. Especially in public.

And if she never comes around again, well, you’ve learned something valuable. She wasn’t manageable. Good to know, early on, before wasting a lot of time. And money. But if she does come back, you’ll know she must actually like you, in some fashion. And that she might actually like to be led (and protected) by a guy who doesn’t give a damn what anybody else thinks.

Especially in public.

