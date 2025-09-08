Astonishing Climate Change Predictions!

Oh no!

What are we to make of this dire prediction of plummeting global temperatures? Let’s ask world-wide authority (self-awarded) William M Briggs, Statistician to the Stars! as he takes part in a new effort Think Twice Science.

There are lots of videos already with more to come. You know they’re mostly good because they’re mostly not me. You may need to brush up on your Dutch to follow some of them. Dutch is easy. Just pronounce ordinary English words like you have a manic frog clawing its way down your throat while you’re trying to hack it out. You will be understood.

YouTube doesn’t want you to watch this movie! Beware! It comes with a warning!

Speaking of global cooling:

Here is a partial list of lobotomy—-no! I mean cold fusion—no! I mean phlogiston—no! I mean polywater—-no! I mean multiverse—no! I mean geostasis—no! I mean stress ulcer—no! I mean dark matter—no! I mean global cooling—papers (science marches on). No Tricks Zone has 285 “and counting” of these, mostly from the 1970s.

You can find them yourself, too, on scholar.google.com. The first thing that came up when I did the search (limiting from 1960 to 1980) was a paper from Nature Vol. 254 March 6 1975, entitled “Cause and effects of global cooling” by John Gribbin.

A RECENT flurry of papers has provided further evidence for the belief that the Earth is cooling. There now seems little doubt that changes over the past few years are more than a minor statistical fluctuation. Last year, Kukla and Kukla (Science, 183, 709; 1974) reported satellite observations of the sudden growth of ice cover in the northern hemisphere in the winter of 1971-72, and suggested that the increase was equivalent to one-sixth of the change needed to bring about a full ice age. On page 45 of this issue of Nature, Wahl and Bryson compare recent sea surface temperature patterns with those of cooler regimes in the past, and conclude that over the period from 1951 to 1972 there was a decline corresponding “to a return of about one-sixth of the way to a full ice age” .

None of that partial stuff for us, boy. No hedging. We’re talking a full ice age! Good thing I changed the oil in the snow blower.

But maybe I should have installed air conditioning instead, because I forgot about threat of global warming.

No. Wait.

It’s now “climate change”! What do I do for that? Lay in a supply of Icy Hot?

The CIA is on it, man.

Incidentally, follow my Class. We’ll soon be doing Time Series so that we understand how to deal with hilarities like this one:

Follow the Science!

