Register Your Predictions For 2026!

My Dear Friends and Despised Enemies, Once Again, Happy New Year.
As has been our tradition these many years, it’s time to register our predictions for the coming year. We looked at how well we did in 2025 last week. A slight year-on-year improvement from the two previous years. But I don’t think we’re ready to be awarded our honorary crystal balls yet. We are getting better, albeit slowly.
Rules:
- Number your predictions, using numbers, like this.
- Limit your predictions to 3 (THREE), a number less than 4 (FOUR). Or even 5.
- No sports or other celebrity tittle tattle.
- Attach a probability word if you are less than certain.
- Verified predictions of our coming Doom will receive very little weight unless they are quite specific.
- The winner will be announced New Years Eve.
Predictions need not be politics. Feel free to cast your mind on the sea of ideas and see what you net. We’d all be grateful if you included one prediction covering your area of experience. Fun and educational for the rest of us.
The more specific and difficult the prediction, the better you will score. Saying “2026 will be a year of turmoil” is bound to be true, hence worth no points. Saying (in politics) “Democrats retake both houses of Congress” is better, but even that is close to 50-50, and so worth little. Predicting “England declares war on Russia by July”, and that dim and dumb event happening, would score high. In points and in blood.
My guesses:
- China recently had live-fire exercises around Taiwan in yet another boast of its claims (announced with comically exaggerated maps), and to stick it in the eye of Japan and the American Empire, which the week before sold Taiwan a passel of warplanes.
And then, of course, a few days after the exercises, Trump moved on China’s ally Venezuela. Many instantly predicted China would move on Taiwan. My prediction is that they will not.
What concerns me are neo-cons and other nitwits who long to see other peoples’ blood shed. Shortly before the latest events, I came across on Twitter a “Fox news” feed which had the crawl line “China menace” in an attempt to increase agitation based on a read of the situation which was at best asinine, at worst profoundly ignorant. My prediction is also this group will boost its anti-China propaganda to paint the Chinese as inveterately evil.
China will continue to play the long game in Taiwan. Most don’t know that Taiwan’s current DPP president Lai Ching-te, whom the main KMT opposition calls “Liar-Cheater“, rhyming his Chinese name in English, is largely incompetent (my favorite video). Last year, Lai did the mother of all face-plants when, in what he thought was a power move, he organized a huge and historic recall election of opposition legislators, only to see every single one fail spectacularly. He delayed any announcement about the results until it became more embarrassing to remain silent than speak, then went on camera and called the whole thing a “victory” for Taiwan.
This pleases China, as the DPP is seen a more separatist. Also helping my prediction is the KMT leader Cheng saying she, if she ever gets in power, would see open dialog with Xi Who Must Be Obeyed.
- See also: Russia. This headline: “Russia vows to support China if Taiwan contingency flares up: Top diplomat“. The number of traditional Russia-haters in the American government remains about the same, and they will be emboldened by Venezuela to continue their generational quest to punish Russia. Nevertheless, I don’t see them getting away with it. My prediction is that this is likely the year Russia wraps up its war with Ukraine.
- The sun, unhappy with us, will launch a tremendous CME (coronal mass ejection), “the largest on record”, which will strike the earth and—cause little damage of note. But from its announcement (we can see these about 8 seconds after they begin) to its arrival (which can take a good day or more) we’ll see panicked predictions of “another Carrington event”, and of terrible electromagentic damage, such as setting all computers’ dates back to 31 December 1999, from which will be unleashed “the real Y2K.” Or words to similar effect. And, in my boldest prediction yet, there will be absolutely no clouds over Michigan and I’ll finally be able to enjoy the light show.
Addendum: I wrote the predictions about China and Russia on New Year’s Eve. I was tempted to add a new prediction, seeing as my prediction is already coming true after the war in Venezuela. But I left it as it.
Send this post to those who are always bragging of their prognosticative skill. Let’s see how good they are. All predictions must be for this calendar year, 2026 CE (that is, of Christ’s Empire).
I am not much of a prognosticator. I will therefore, render unto Criswell the things which are Criswell’s…
1. Domino theory in reverse: Columbia, Cuba, and Mexico fall as the mostly peaceful US riots the Americas.
2. The Democrats position themselves as the pro peace party and win the midterms — 1984-esque flip-flops in real life.
3. Mamdani’s administration inspires a remake of Escape from New York.
1. Zelensky will be deposed or step down in a move backed by the Ukraine’s military.
2. Artemis II will successfully send astronauts around the moon. The Spacex fanbois will continue to tout the inferiority of SLS relative to their Starship, while continuing to dump Starships in the ocean.
3. Rahm Emanuel will emerge as the anti-Newsome candidate in the struggle to find a Democratic contender.
in 2026, AI will achieve an incalculable breakthrough: AGI will program itself and you just have to do this and that.
No, this is not a prediction, but please permit me to voice a hope for this incipient year;
Victor Davis Hanson is our preeminent “gentleman agricola”. Of late, he has been subject to some very concerning medical challenges. My hope is that 2026 will see him healthy and vigorous, and that his insights remain as lucid and elegant as they have been. I consider him (like Dr. Briggs) one of those friends I’ve never met.
1) Trump uses trade deals with Russia to terminate the war in Ukraine.
2) Farage becomes Prime Minister of Great Britain but is assassinated.
3)Afd takes power in Germany
Gold will reach USD 5000 per ounce before 31 Dec
1. Bondi will be out during 2026.
2. Congress will fall to Democrats during mid-terms.
3. Silver will hit $150/oz.
4. Contra the esteemed Briggs, IF we do get a Carrington equivalent flare, it will have profound effects (multi-day/week outages, sustained hysteria, etc.) but short of the kind of collapse that would make our host unable to acknowledge the correctness of this prognostication.
5. Linear magnetic inertial confinement fusion will hit the mainstream news (i.e. ‘talk on the street’ level), regardless of actual progression.
Happy New Year.
@Jean: isn’t gold at $4500/oz right now, rising from $2700/oz at the start of 2025? To me, your prediction looks surer than the prediction “2026 will be a year of turmoil”.
Anyway, my predictions:
1. By the end of the year, Microsoft will push an update for Windows 11 making it impossible to boot if the TPM can be turned off. In other words, Microsoft will force all Windows users to lock down their computers so they can’t boot non-approved operating systems.
2. By the end of the year, at least one country in EU+UK will require ID for letting people access ordinary normal-people websites. The limitation might not be for all websites, but might be limited to “voluntarily” participating websites, and may further be only for mobile devices.
3. The ID verification in the previous point will be implemented in a way that mixes/combines a government-issued cryptografic key tied to the person (that the person might hold as a digital certificate) and a cryptographic key embedded within the device. Note this point synergized with the first point as mandatory TPM already contains the “cryptographic key embedded in the device”.
1. Orban not reelected in Hungry. Starmer remains PM in UK. EU business as usual in it’s last breaths.
2. USA takes part ownership of Greenland via defence pact in new brave new world oder.
3. China has new leader. Business as usual.
Hey there, fanbots. This is Dr. Briggs’ OG website, the Santa Maria of the fleet, my sentimental favorite, and so I’m posting some predictions here, too. But not the same ones. It’s like betting two hands in blackjack.
1. There will be a major miracle somewhere in the world in 2026. It will involve a visitation by the Blessed Virgin. Many will doubt, but many others will believe, including some important world leaders. The entire world will feel her abundant grace, even if people don’t realize or accept the source.
2. There will be a general uptick in joy across the world. Many nations will experience new freedoms, an end to dark tyranny, and will celebrate with fervor. 2026 will be remembered with gratitude for untold generations.
3. The numbers of new converts to Christianity will explode. The Holy Spirit is reaching down and filling hearts around the world. He is kindling fires of His love in the faithful. Really. It will be the most amazing year of Revival in modern history. And you read it here first. Call me prophetic. Send money later.
Prediction time?
1. I will get politics out the way first. Maduro will be found not guilty by a U.S court but will be jailed anyway because he has better hair than the Donald.
2. String theory is finally proven to be good for tying up boots only.
3. In economics… contrary to most predictions, China doesn’t dump American bonds but Hoover’s them up making the American Empire work for China.
1. Queer Starmer will continue to implement WEF policy in the UK in the exemplary fashion he has so far followed, Farago will continue to bloviate about civic nationalism and importing infinity Indians “legally” leaving nationalists politically homeless as ever;
2. The AI Bubble will inflate further with ever more absurd AI generated videos and claims from fanboys and shills, whilst the data centre building continues apace: the data centres are needed for digital currency and the social credit system that will immanentize the Panopticon;
3. In parallel to the AI Bubble the Fusion Bubble will grow, which will be tied to the fake Moon/Mars/Space Station Race, with the banksters aiming to keep the stock market growing by pumping up a new bubble before the old one bursts. Whether they can pull of keeping the bubbles in the air and prevent an stock market implosion is the 64K $ question.
1. A highly successful recent book, appearing on multiple bestseller lists, will be revealed to have been written mostly by AI. Several more, possibly including some attributed to famous authors, will be uncovered in short order.
2. An advanced fighter or drone aircraft, featuring technology far beyond anything now publicly known, will crash in a relatively populated area, giving the public a brief glimpse at what the Pentagon and/or China have been cooking up for World War 3.
3. Xi Jinping will be dead by the end of the year. It will probably be blamed on “natural causes,” but this will be widely disbelieved. Implications for Sino-U.S. relations will still be unclear at year’s end.
Lets see if I can do better than my abysmal predictions from last year.
Obergefell will be tested at SCOTUS and I’m betting it goes down. The fallout will be predictions it’s overturn will cause a blue wave in the midterms but won’t really impact the midterms at all (much like the Roe overturn).
There will be at least one high profile assassination of a conservative by a leftist (like Charlie Kirk).
To continue/repeat my “bonus guess” from last year; Midterms will be hyped as a coming blue wave but will end with ultimately be a wash with neither side gaining much.
(media will still treat every D victory as momentous while ignoring every R one).
Whatever the main story is in the news about this time next year it will be something nobody saw coming but be very big (probably too vague to count as a prediction).
President Trump will no longer give support to In Vitro Fertilization as he will learn of the devestation and deaths that it causes so many, many children. He will support giving married couples the advice of praying to God, asking for the child and or children that He has for them, and of waiting on Him for this.
God bless, C-Marie