Some Sanity: Experts Sued For Creating Gender Delusions

Not long ago, a 16 year old girl had her breasts sliced off because a therapist convinced her she was a boy. A surgeon sharpened his scalpel and did the deed.

Here is what is amazing. The therapist and the surgeon were not arrested, tried, convicted, and then strung up by their necks until dead, as would have been just.

Though they were sued for their crimes, but only for two million total. Which is not enough. The amount, considering these people likely had malpractice insurance, may not even be sufficient to sting.

It may be enough to frighten other perverts into going easier on recruiting children, or at least that is what many hope.

I repeat one essential fact that I hope you will remember: medical experts, like therapists and doctors, do not get to say what is diseased or healthy. Their training only takes them as far identifying whether persons suffer from what are agreed upon maladies, and possibly offering, but not enforcing, measures to assist in cures of the same. We do not agree somebody can change their “gender”, i.e. sex. It is impossible. It is not possible. It can never happen.

We cannot let doctors, therapists and other “professionals” decide because of their qualifications in memorizing bones and pills be allowed to dictate who is sick and what cures they must have. That is madness. This is like giving power to car mechanics to say who is allowed to drive and where, and what must be done to cars at their pleasure. “Mr Jones, you must bring in your car by next Tuesday, or face vehicle endangerment charges. We’re going to swap the trannie.”

This is proven in the covid panic and here, where quacks drugged and butchered children—and adults—in service of bizarre fantasy.

Here, incidentally, is another girl who at 12 was told to bind her breasts, because deranged elite human capital medical professionals convinced her she might be a boy. She suffers still to this day. Her tormentors do not. They should.

But that’s enough horror stories.

Gender madness, like many afflictions, arose in academia, among the intelligent well-read elite human capital. It started leaking out of campuses and infiltrating the public in earnest about a dozen or so years ago. (In 2014 I wrote, “Is Laverne Cox Still A Man? Or, The Coming Transgender Wars“, trying to demonstrate the impossibility of “transitioning.” Also in that year, before I knew there were “furries”, perverts who think they are animals, I thought up “woofies” in “If We Are What We Sexually Desire, How About These Curious People?“.)

As the madness spread, and people were forced to join the lie of “transitioning”, such as pretending the boy running in the girls’ race was “really” a girl, lest they suffer by telling the truth, the pain only increased.

N0w the lawsuits begin. Many are running scared. The University of Utah “suddenly” ended for children gender “health care”—“health care”, another whopping lie people had to tell. Cutting off a girl’s breasts or a boy’s penis is the very opposite of “health care”.

Children’s Minnesota will stop drugging kids: no more “puberty-blockers”—another lie. Puberty is not blocked, but the children are injured.

Others are noticing pronouns that used to grace the bios and signatures of all right-thinking people are disappearing, fading as fast as Ukrainian flags.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons put out a statement opposing “gender-affirming” butcheries. But only for children. For adults, they’ll allow the paychecks to flow.

Even the American Medical Association, a woke institution, is darting for the shadows, saying the “evidence” for “gender-affirming care”—another lie—is “insufficient” for them to make a statement. This, too, is a lie. “Transitioning” is an impossibility. Which, as doctors, they ought to know. Many probably do, but they lie to keep their jobs.

Do you want to be treated by people who lie so willingly? How will you know they are telling you the truth?

We can predict more officials and organizations will follow in backing away from children. But for adults, the medical professionals will still be allowed their fees to facilitate the fantasy of “transitioning”.

A lot of Americans are of the live-and-let-live school of practical philosophy. They figure if some nut wants to prance around in a dress saying “I’m so pretty”, then, hey, whatever. Just leave me out of it.

But that was never the problem. That came when our rulers and elite human capitalists forcing us to lie. We weren’t allowed to say “Look at that prissy-pants mince around. Hilarious.” That was judged “hurtful” and “transphobic.” But Experts asking to humiliate ourselves by lying, and pretending nothing was wrong, that didn’t count as hurt. This, again, is the One Way Compassion Fallacy.

Hence my prediction remains the same. They’ll go easier on the kids, most of the time. But they’ll continue with the adults, only less often, and still ask us to lie.

