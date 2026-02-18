The Importance Of Not Making Decisions

Here, I promise you, was “breaking” news from not long ago: “United States Representative Tim Burchett says aliens could be stationed in five or six underwater bases off the U.S. coast.”
That doesn’t beat this blasé announcement, given with all the verve of a notice that there are new times for trash pickup: “Underwater UFOs new area of interest for lawmakers“.
You do not have to decide whether there are or there are are not, “five or six underwater bases off the U.S. coast” which not-so-secretly house visitors, or possibly invaders, from another planet.
In other words, you do not have to go to full belief on either side of the question. Or for many questions, as we’ll see. You may sit at uncertainty and remain there until such time, which may never come, new evidence probative of the matter arrives. Even then, unless that evidence is definitive, remaining in the calm sunshine of uncertainty is often best.
What might be definitive evidence in this case? Hillary ripping off her human mask on live TV, in front of hundreds of unimpeachable witnesses (say, a convention of nuns), revealing herself to be a lizard alien (I saw V). Or a video, authenticated as genuine by whatever authorities you admire, of Burchett giggling with his friends as he describes a clever new fund-raising idea.
What wouldn’t be definitive is a video, even genuine, of Burchett tearfully confessing the same. Some would take that as evidence “they” had got to him. In the same way, Burchett’s imprecision—he says five or six bases—adds to his verisimilitude. If he had said (try this out loud) “There are five hidden bases”, it sounds less believable.
A little while ago we discussed the difference between beliefs and acts. This distinction is crucial. Review that if you have time. Here is a brief reminder.
A belief is a proposition you claim is true given some set of evidence, all of it, both stated and tacit or implicit. If the evidence itself, in all its aspects is true, then your belief is a universal or necessary truth. If the evidence is dicey, or false in parts, even if you do not know this, then your belief is a local truth. Only true give your incomplete (let us say) evidence, that is.
Reminder: the logical contrary of your local-truth is a local-falsity, either locally or universally.
Because none of us can know everything, most propositions are in between universal falsities and truths. Many propositions we entertain are only uncertain given whatever evidence is at hand. This is probability.
We constantly must act on propositions, even when they are uncertain. The classic example is whether to carry an umbrella given the chance it will rain (you judge) is 70%. You do not need to believe it will rain to carry, and you do not need to believe it will remain dry to not carry. You can stay at uncertainty the whole time. Until the day is over, when you know. The uncertainty is only one facet of the act.
Thus, at the beginning of the day, when you are considering adding rubbers to your shoes (which I don’t think anybody does anymore, but I recall my dad doing this when I was a boy in Detroit), it would be silly to insist to your wife that it will definitely rain when you hold that 70% uncertainty, and it would be just as unhelpful for her to retort that it will certainly remain dry when she also holds that same uncertainty.
The desire to move to belief is what causes fights. And over-certainty. And then stubborn error.
Two things happen when you succumb to the desire to believe when you are at uncertainty only.
The first is that you seek out, often rashly, any additional evidence which corroborates your proposition, and you fail to search for evidence which disconfirms it. You will always succeed in discovering confirming evidence if you put your mind to it. It’s too easy. Take seeing the video of Burchett “confessing.” Either side in the debate can use this to confirm their proposition.
The second is, after you reach belief, you will ache to stay there. You will tend to reject new disconfirming evidence, and can even become angry if is suggested to you. Few want to be “talked out of” their beliefs. This is how enemies are made. It it how fights start. Two sides end up yelling at each other.
Keep this in mind especially when dealing with bold new theories of how the world supposedly really works. I heard the other day Epstein was importing barrels of sulphuric acid in which he dissolved his victims. That is the proposition. It is fine to remain at uncertainty on this curious proposition.
There is no good or compelling reason to move to belief on either side of things like this. Even if you judge the chance of it as low indeed, you do not need to insist on its falsity. The only acts which may be required of you on this would be to listen to somebody who has moved to belief. To which you can be polite and say “I see.” If you are not required to act, then silence is golden.
Acrimony over these extraordinary claims is common. I’m seeing long-time mutuals split. Much turmoil can be avoided if only people remember they do not have to make decisions. You do not have to believe. You can stay at uncertainty.
“You do not have to believe. You can stay at uncertainty” That is a good point.
With regards to the first topic, I suspect that whenever government officials talk about extraterrestrials, there is some other agenda going on. Imagine if some sort of probe was traveling through the solar system and people saw it and it was clear that it was artificial but not from earth. Governments may not know anything more than anyone else does, but they would hate to admit that.
21st century governments all over the world spend immense amounts of time and effort trying to control more and more of people’s lives and trying to claim that they can predict everything and that they can manage everything. They don’t even want to admit that they can’t predict the weather long-term. To say that there are creatures which they have no power over in any way and do not even know much about would be odious to them.
The question should be, “Okay, you say there are aliens, what should we do because of that?” And if the answer is, “give us more money and control”, or “go to war in xyz country”, or “the aliens are techno-totalitarians just like us, so believe in our agenda”, then you know it’s just the same old thing.
Dogs or any other animal are basically “aliens” in the fact that they experience the world very differently from humans, so the idea that beings on another planet would fit in with the 21st century governmental agenda, I just don’t believe it.
People hold more than one kind of belief (more than the two I am mentioning). There are beliefs that are not incorporated into your identity and there ones that are. It is the beliefs that are tied to your identity in some way that are very difficult to change.
When you hold an incorrect belief that is not tied to your identity in some way, being corrected is easy and that belief is modified or eliminated near instantly.
It is not factual information that is hard to let go, it is emotional beliefs that are difficult to dislodge from your brain. This is why the underwater aliens are a good example and the inevitable ‘they’ that gets dragged out when the source recants.
“Belief clings, but faith lets go.”
– Alan W. Watts, The Wisdom of Insecurity: A Message for an Age of Anxiety