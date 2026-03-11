On Not Reading

Here is a problem I have. I wonder if you share it. Not reading new things. Specifically, new fiction. And in that I mostly mean “genre” books, like mysteries and sci-fi.
When I was young I’d go down to Grayling where they had a paperback swap store which specialized in, or at least had a large section of, sci-fi. Not unusually, they also had a ladies room, an actual separate room, for Harlequins and those other numbered(!) romance books. Hard by the sci-fi were the westerns and mysteries. The general books sat by themselves, rather forlorn.
Anyway, I grabbed tons of this stuff. I even read the bad books. Not knowing they’d be bad in advance, of course, but I’d stick through the poorly written ones to see how they’d come out. I recall hearing Harlan Ellison wrote dirty books, and as a teen, I was avid to find them. I did. One collection had a story of a being with three pertinents, which he found relief only in the holes of a bowling ball. Yes, really.
That might have been in an anthology, and maybe not by Ellison himself. But that was all I needed of him. I wanted girls, not weirdos.
Anthologies were big then, too. Short stories and novellas crammed in cheap print book club editions. This was also before collector mania hit and nobody cared about the form, only the words. These were a good inexpensive ways to get a lot of them.
Do they still have book clubs?
But then sometime in the late 1970s and early 1980s, books got bigger and thicker. Older novels didn’t run to more than 250 or 300 pages. They fit nicely in pocket paperbacks.
Which incidentally no longer exist. The last of them are stopping being printed even as you read this. No more orange- and green-colored edges!
Anyway, to be a proper well considered book somehow meant becoming obese in pages. And authors, and publishers, were never satisfied by single books. How many times have you (in the old days) gone into a used bookstore, seen an intriguing cover, read the blurb, found something of interest, then saw the small print “Book 12 of the acclaimed 38 part series” or the like? Back on the shelf it goes. I hadn’t, and haven’t, the patience to search for its mates.
A short while ago I saw that a noted author died, one Dan Simmons, of whom I had never heard. But many who I respect had, and they lamented his loss as they gushed about his prose. I looked him up. I quote Google search: “The Hyperion Cantos is a critically acclaimed four-novel science fiction tetralogy…”
Tetralogy.
Used to be a trilogy was de rigueur in sci-fi. Inflation hit and now it’s tetralogy. Or whatever numbers comes after. Frank Herbert ruined me on series: he should have stuck with Dune alone. He’s dead, but books in his name, or rather namesake, still appear. Energy is going into squeezing old wine skins that have dried up decades before.
Here is a portion of the books done in the name of Dune (I couldn’t get more in the screenshot):
If you’re in love with the world of Dune, then this isn’t enough. If you aren’t, then the size is intimidating—and off-putting. Why should I start on this?
But size is a silly complaint. If Simmons’s, or anybody’s, books are as good as my mutuals say they are (one said an ending brought him to tears), then what’s four more books?
Yet, in my weakness, I find my interest wanes.
It isn’t that size is always a barrier. I am currently on my eighth pass through Patrick O’Brian’s Maturin-Martin twenty volume book, the greatest in the English language. (The horrible old Leopard has just landed on Desolation Island after running into an iceberg, and an American whaler with its valuable forge has been spotted.) It’s the same situation as Dune. You can pick up a book mid-series and get something out of it, but not nearly as much as starting from the beginning. And that means a commitment. (One advantage O’Brian had: he wrote all his books alone.)
So size isn’t the real problem. It’s not that now I read less, or that I won’t read new things, but what I read has changed. I just finished a book, new to me, another compilation, this of Ellery Queen mysteries. Biographies, history written by non-current academics, memoirs, philosophy and the like still hold interest. I shy away from many newly written books, though. They worry me. How woke will they be? Did AI “write” this? (One notable sci-fi author, I was told, boasts of his use of AI.)
But I haven’t read any new sci-fi in a long time, in spite of what are very likely terrific new entries, such as issued by friends at the Based Book Sale. Is this a symptom of advancing age? A buildup of cussedness? A sadness of the passing the great unfulfilled, and (now I see) unfillable, promises of science?
I don’t think I’m the only one who suffers this malaise. A good author says he now takes to giving away electronic copies of his books, in the hopes true fans buy paper copies. He said, what I think is true of new writers, “Writing is a side-gig to your real life. The age of the Stephen King rockstar is over.”
It isn’t screens, either. I haven’t been to the movies in more than fifteen years. I have no cable, pay for no streaming services. I have an antenna, but up where we live I can only reliably get one channel (I can’t even remember what it is). I do watch electronic repair videos and old movies on YouTube (and not on a phone).
And, as said, I still read widely, but for fiction only old novels. It seems the promise of new fiction isn’t there; at least, for me. Is this just me?
It’s not just you. SciFi and Fantasy died in the 1980’s, and was buried under a mountain of dreck in the 1990’s. However – There are a few bright spots.
The “Garrett, P.I.” fantasy gumshoe detective series (complete at 14 books) by Glen Cook is very good. You can read any individual novel with no background, but you get more by starting at the beginning (Sweet Silver Blues). Things that happen stay happened, and the world around Garrett changes along with him. Especially after the great war (having lasted three generations) abruptly ends.
If you have any interest in fantasy humor, then please read the Discworld novels by Terry Pratchett. They’re the finest works in English since Kipling. Each one stands by itself, by they run in series by main character. Again, things that happen stay happened, so you’ll get more by following along. A couple were turned into pretty decent made-for-TV short serials in England – “The Color of Magic” (based on the first 2 books in the setting) and “Going Postal” (a much later and less farcical novel).
I will recommend without reservation anything published by Raconteur Press (headed by LawDog). They started up three years ago or so, and have published dozens of anthologies and novels. They proudly publish pulp fiction (in various genres) for men and boys. https://www.raconteurpress.com/
If you want some light SciFi, try starting with the “Quarter Share” series by Nathan Lowell (a Coast Guard veteran). There are no battles, no aliens, no galaxy changing events. These are novels about a young man (“Call me Ishmael.”) pulling himself up by his bootstraps on a Solar Clipper cargo ship. Ishmael can make a good cup of coffee, so he is not without skills. (There are 15 books written as 5 trilogies, plus another trilogy, a stand-alone novel, and a short story that all tie-in as background.) Nathan has novels in other series, as well. “The Wizard’s Butler” is an excellent stand-alone story. (Now with a sequel that isn’t as good. He had a stroke and his daughter is “helping” him write.)
I am quite partial to the “tactically correct romance” (anything beyond kissing happens off-screen, but the blood is all on-screen) novels by Dorothy Grant. Her husband Peter (a South Africa bush wars vet) writes really good action in SciFi and Western genres. I’ve enjoyed everything J. L. Curtis has written (SciFi, Western, and modern SpecOps/Western). I immediately purchase and read everything Alma Boykin and Cedar Sanderson publish. (These folks, along with LawDog, are “the North Texas Troublemakers, a shooting club with a writing problem”, are friends or co-conspirators with Raconteur Press, and have their own blogs.)
For cozy humor, try “The Chronicles of Luna City” by Celia Hayes and Jeanne Hayden. Richard Astor-Hall, a celebrity chef on the run from a very public disaster, wakes up with a hangover in a tiny Texas town full of history, personality, and personalities. Now complete as a 12 volume series, you really do have to start at the beginning.
When I was growing up, being an avid reader was touted as the way to success in life. I was not an avid reader and wondered if I was missing out on something. Looking back, It was good that I was not. The world is full of junk values; and I’m glad that I minimized my exposure to them.
I’m at least your age, probably older, and I read both novels and non fiction constantly. I’ve made the mistake of reading 21st century novels and history, and far too much of it is woke. I stick mostly to books published before 2000, and there’s plenty I still haven’t read, so I’m not going to run out of new-to-me things to read.
The Aubrey-Maturin series by Patrick O’Brian is the best series I’ve ever read.
I’d also recommend the “Alphabet” mysteries by Sue Grafton, the Travis McGee mystery series of John D. MacDonald, and the Joe Picket mysteries by C. J. Box, although the last few entries in that series have kinda run out of steam, in my opinion. For science fiction, the Vorkosigan series by Lois McMaster Bujold is terrific.
Even most mass market paperbacks aren’t really the “pocket paperbacks” of old. Either because they are too large or (more commonly) because they are too thick. People still haven’t gotten out of the idea that every great story needs to be the length of Dune or The Lord of the Rings, especially in the speculative fiction market. I have some old paperbacks that actually do fit in your pocket, including multiple copies of Robert Ripley’s delightful Believe or Not series, but it’s very hard to find things like that after the 80’s. (One joy of getting into Japanese fiction is the fact that the common Bunkobon format really is a pocket paperback: about 4 by 6 inches, and not very thick in most cases. But they are if anything even worse with the long series.)
For new fiction I do find some stuff, but it’s almost entirely by word of mouth. Brick and mortar stores like Barnes and Noble are hellscapes when it comes to finding good new fiction (their non-fiction isn’t horrible if you look in the right places, but the fiction is full of authors I’ve never heard of and that I instantly put down after reading a page of their prose; my local store doesn’t even stock popular authors like Jim Butcher or Brandon Sanderson anymore.) Better works are available on online stores, but online stores seem to be set up in such a way that you’ll never actually find what you are looking for without a direct link.
I’m with you Briggs.
I’m a Jack London, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Louis L’Amour reader.
The nice thing is my memory is so defective that I can enjoy these over and over again in the course of a couple of years.