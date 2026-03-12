Class 82: Be More Uncertain (About Models)

Reminder: The Thursday Class is only for those interested in studying uncertainty. I don’t expect all want to read these posts. So please don’t feel like you must. Yet, I have nowhere else to put them besides here. Your support makes this Class possible for those who need it. Thank you.
Most models are models of models of models of uncertain data. Please exhibit the appropriate skepticism of these models.
Video
HOMEWORK: Find your own time series with trendy trend lines. See if they suffer from the Deadly Sin of reification.
Lecture
Today’s lecture consists of two classic posts, along with supplementary material and discussion in the video. I could have re-written all for the lecture, but I couldn’t see how that would improve anything.
Good news is that if you’ve already read the old posts, you don’t need to read them again. If you remember them. Which you being wise and perspicacious, prerequisites for being a regular here, you surely do.
How To Generate Massive Scientific Over-Certainty With These Four Simple Tricks
Why You Don’t Have To Worry About Climate Change: Multiplication Of Uncertainties
The probability of significant “climate change” in equatorial Africa is very small because most climate change occurs at the poles. Tropical African ecosystems are Cretaceous in origin, i.e. no major change in 100 million years even during our Ice Age.
The probability of a decline in coffee production, due to climate change alone, is thus exceedingly small.
The probability of a political “solution” affecting coffee production is close to 100%. The pols are the most destructive force on Earth. If they can wreck something, they will. History is replete.