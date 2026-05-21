Blessed Memorial Day; No Class; See You Wednesday

As I was scraping the frost off the windshield this morning, I thanked God for global warming, now called “climate change.” For without the warmth provided by our very exhalations, we would already be in a new ice age.

In any case, it is Memorial Day weekend, which in Michigan is the official start of the end of winter. Spring is expected sometime next week. But not early next week.

Also be sure to attend a service for those who were asked, and in many cases made, by our rulers to fight their wars for them.

No Class today (but there will be next Thursday). No post, either, until next Wednesday, because of the long weekend. Spend as much time as you can away from your “devices”.

God bless you all, and my profoundest thanks for your continued support.

Here are the various ways to support this work:

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