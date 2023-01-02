Register Your Predictions For 2023!

My Dear Friends, and, yes, Enemies, Happy New Year.
As has been our tradition these many years, it’s time to register our predictions for the coming year. We looked at how well we did last year last Friday. Going against the trend, we did very well!
Rules:
- Number your predictions, using numbers, like this.
- Limit your predictions to 5, a number less than 6 or more.
- No sports.
- Be specific and provide a way to verify your projections.
- Attach a probability word if you are less than certain.
- Verified predictions of our coming Doom will receive very little weight unless they are quite specific.
My guesses:
1. I missed Musk taking over Twitter, and miss-called his motivations (it seems). But given that all revolutions are made when elites war or oppose other elites, that he’d openly fly against the Regime is important. Even if he’s doing it for motives which are less than altruistic. As the oligarchic elites leverage globalism and woke, which none of them believe or really care about, but which they use to steal as much as they possibly can, there are bound to be inter-elite conflicts, as with Musk.
It seems to me too early for a general solid divisions to form. But when these things happen, they appear to happen “all at once.” Perhaps all the money being funneled into, and back out of, Ukraine will lead to bad feelings among the oligarchs, i.e. those who believe they’re not getting their “fair share” will fight against the others, which could lead to open conflict.
Hence the forming of nameable divisions. If this happens in 2023, which I see as a low chance but not impossible, since there’s lots more they can steal from the middle class before having to steal from each other, it will almost certainly give dissidents a lesser-of-two-evils choice.
2. Same thing in American (also UK, etc.) electoral politics. It’s clear, at least to those of us in Team Reality, that the Republican party is exhausted, and when it functions, which is rarely, it is only to bolster the Regime.
Other third parties have been tried, like the Tea Party, which the oligarchs crushed. Because federal elections aren’t for another year, the ground for forming a third party won’t be as fertile as in 2024. But there will surely be attempts, though none will become important.
Anyway, we are not going to vote our way out of this. Still, toward the end of the year is the best chance to see a last ditch Reality-based party forming.
3. Pope Francis departs to his final reward. At which point, depending on the Lord, we get a worse replacement, or a reprieve. I’m guessing reprieve, because it’s hard to imagine worse, and because of this artistically accurate picture, which needs no explanation:
Not shown is when the graph hits the bottom, which are those times when leftist singularities form, and the blood begins to flow.
Maybe a word of explanation is needed anyway. The downward trend occurs because of the brief upward swings, which are times when defenses are lowered and men return to grilling, forgetting that the forces of woke never sleep.
4. [I’ll fill these in later this week.]
1. Faced with high cost, slowing economy, and low demand for electric vehicles, at least one US automaker declares bancruptcy and is bailed out by the US Gov’t. Government control ensures the continued decline of the US auto industry.
2. Oil price spikes to over $150 sparking outrage and calls for nationalization of the oil industry. It probably won’t be completed in 2023, but look out 2024.
3. The system continues to promote Covid variants and declares one that is more deadly, especially for children and minorities. This drives another round of vaccine mandates.
4. Scandal rocks Elon Musk who drops out of sight. Same with Tucker.
1.) After depleting its own war stockpiles, the US allows the Ukraine war to end with Russia keeping its conquered territories, including Crimea.
2.) The GOP starts its own January 6 hearings and it becomes clear that it was a premeditated setup to get Trump under the 25th Amendment (hence the improper use of the word “insurrection” so early in the process). A couple of midlevel FBI functionaries get fired for instigating the riot, but generally the whole thing gets swept under the rug.
3.) Despite confirmation of the plot to frame him, Trump flounders badly in the polls and it becomes clear the GOP has moved on except for his most fervent supporters. It’s not clear to me yet what happens next, because the dems will be desperate to keep him in the spotlight as their Bogeyman.
4.) The US economy trudges along, not good, not bad. Stagflation as far as we can see. No significant change in the Dow or GDP from January 1 to December 31. The fed cannot do anything consequential about it because the finances of the US government are so precarious. It becomes the silent policy of the Fed to abandon its dual mandate and to facilitate the federal government inflating away its debt.
5.) Accordingly, the price of commodities skyrocket. Oil to $150 by year end. Natural Gas, Gold, and agrciultural goods follow suit.
1. The fed interest rate peaks at 5% and remains that high the rest of the year.
1. Trump announces he will not be a candidate for the 2024 Presidential election.
2. The S & P 500 index will end the year below 3000.
3. Gold will end the year above $2500.
4. Biden will not be President at end of year.
5. Two or more countries will leave the European union by the end of the year.
1. Due to lack of fertilizer from Russia and Ukraine, worldwide famine will occur, and will be worst in Africa 50%.
2. Despite empty supermarket shelves, a gleeful Biden administration will ship American food to “People of Color” in the Dark Continent, deliberately starving Deplorables 25%.
3. The South African Navy will piratize vessels bringing food shipments from Brazil to China 25%.
4. Rather than invade Taiwan, China will then invade South Africa, and establish a new Sub-Saharan slave trade, both for domestic labor, and to export to the Middle East 25%.
1. The SCOTUS will render a major decision on the 2nd Amendment, specifically allowing almost anyone to carry what and where they want, and the biden administration will override that decision, effectively neutering the 12 judges. At least one (Conservative) judge will leave the court in protest.
2. The biden administration will move to further restrict access by Americans to federal lands (national parks, BLM land, etc.) via a series of new and existing policies that designate those lands “special” or “endangered.” This will effectively prohibit access to these places to most Americans.
3. Several left-leaning states will then follow suit by blocking access to state lands using similar designations. California, Utah and Oregon will likely be the first to enact such draconian measures.
4. There will be attempts to push an amnesty but none will be successful in 2023. That shouldn’t make the instigators too sad as 2023 will see this administration’s open borders policy allow even more legalized illegal immigration than we witnessed in 2022. Also, since those pouring across our borders unhindered will be provided work authorization and state and federal benefits assistance, they aren’t complaining, either. Everyone (except tax-paying American citizens and those waiting in line to immigrate legally) wins.
5. The Powers That Be will move to shut down all non-leftist social media (Twitter, Truth Social, GETTR, Rumble, et al) by a) Denying access to app services (Google, Apple) and b) Blocking all internet access via government and court assistance.
I expect 2023 to be a bit of a lull in the proceedings with more of the same, things will get interesting 2024/25 and beyond. That said given I have to predict something exciting I’d say the focus of action will switch to Africa as Ukraine stagnates and people begin to find it tiresome. China will start deploying significant military assets into Africa as quietly as it can. It has to in order to enable exploitation of Africa’s vast resources in favour of China. China will not do anything significant militarily to Taiwan though sabre rattling will continue. Taiwan is off limits because any significant military conflict there would collapse the global semiconductor manufacturing chain and that would end Agenda 2030. There’s an outside possibility of some kind of lightning war or coup in Taiwan but that at present seems unlikely. Taiwan will fade back into the hedge as Africa ramps up.
The wild card to watch for is the UFO nonsense, I don’t have a handle on where they’re going with that. Maybe 2023 will be the year for space aliens. I, for one, welcome our new alien overlords.
1. The Russia/Ukraine war will spill into Europe. Military action will occur on NATO member soil.
2. The Covid vaccine injuries will be too hard to ignore. Panic ensues as people realize they are walking dead. Democrats hang this on Trump.
3. A Cardinal will call for an investigation into Pope Francis’ election. His validity will be publicly thrown into doubt.
4. Biden will suffer a major health scare and be hospitalized. Kamala Harris will be appointed to the Supreme Court making way for a new VP.
5. Trump drops out of the 2024 race.
1. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Elon Musk will come out about their relationship and become an A-List power couple.
1. War in Ukraine does not end in 2023.
2. Putin announces a successor.
3. Germany does not suffer during the winter because it will buy gas from Russia via intermediary countries.
4. The internecine war between the factions of the US omniparty continues. We, the masses, believe those siding with Elon are pro speech and defenders of other natural rights. Instead, they are the Politburo to the other side’s Secretariat. 2023 will close with that war raging and even less liberties enjoyed you and me.
1. In addition to recognizing Putin’s SMO demands (Russian control of the Donbass; NATO free Ukraine; and a non-nuclear Ukraine), the US/West drops economic sanctions against Russia
2. Northern hemisphere experiences COOLER than usual temperatures as the cyclical decline in the number of sunspots continues despite a counter cyclical increase during 2022
3. Mitt Romney will frustrate a ‘conservative’ political policy objective at least twice as he seeks to demonstrate his relevance and attract MSM media attention knowing that a very narrowly divided Senate gives him the perfect opportunity to demonstrate what a cuck he truly is.
4. The evolvement of another American Civil War escalates as the Powers That Be, who concocted the Covid tyranny, attempt to rob citizens of the ability to transact in and aggregate cash and to impose a Central Bank Digital Coin.
1. The left will finally discover something they can convincingly blame the vax deaths on and the public will mostly buy it (so claiming the vax killed people will be claimed by even more to be nothing but a “nutty conspiracy theory” by the end of the year (no there is never going to be justice for this).
2. China invades Taiwan and US sits on its hands (yes, I’m finishing out my prediction from last year with an “and”).
3. Biden will still be president and still be the assumed Democrat presidential candidate for 2024 (with Kamala as his VP).
4. Trump’s position as GOP candidate will be determined this year (either he’s the overwhelming favorite by the end of the year or he’ll drop out … I lean toward overwhelming favorite. This will all likely hinge on DeSantis and what he decides to do, I don’t think he’s running).
5. Kanye West will come out openly as a Black Hebrew Israelite (may include another name change).
Doggonit, I forgot about the CBDC that will be foisted upon the people. Shipman you win this time 🙂
1. The U.S. stock market bear will bottom in 2023 with the S&P 500 Index having dropped 50%, more or less, from the year ago highs – the NASDAQ will have suffered a worse decline.
2. Global coal consumption will set a new high; China and India, with populations of 1.4 billion each, continue to use coal to provide 60% to 70% of their growing electricity needs. Western climate activists continue to irrationally assert that the U.S. must continue to shut in coal power plants to save the planet.
3. A few countries recognize that nuclear power is important for having national economic security. China is building 50 nuclear plants with 100 more on the drawing boards (Source: Doomberg).
4. Ukraine and Russia sign an agreement.
1. Musk will be seen as lipstick on a pig by 2024.
2. Digital toilets will be hacked their contents ransomed online.
3. Ukraine will cease to exist as a country and morph into a zone.
4. Tax and regulate acceleration of middle class erosion continues.
5. Trump secret white hat army underground base in Utah implodes.
0 – I will be wrong (again).
1A- there will be a co-ordinated financial market attack on Tesla aimed at destroying
Elon Musk. They will succeed in killing Tesla with the assets eventually sold to GM.
1B – but Musk will get at least half of his $44E9 cost for twitter back because the
judge who ordered the sale to proceed did so on the basis of assurances by twitter
executives that proved to be false. Meanwhile twitter will become profitable with
an implied capital value in excess of 60E9.
2 – Paul Ryan will become the establishment GOP candiate for 2024.
3 – the democrats will find a right wing trump supporter to blame for the assassination
of Kamala Harris and Biden will resign after the new VP is appointed. (The only reason
this hasn’t happened yet is that the infighting over who is to be appointed is still
unsettled.)
4 – the “conspiracy theory” which gains the most credibility this year is the one
that says the west is supporting the wrong side in the Russia-Ukraine mess. As this
starts to unravel George Soros will start to look more and more like a genuine Bond
villain using his control of the press to fool most of the west into supporting
actual NAZIs in the Ukraine and elsewhere.
5 – by the end of the year over 60% of Americans will agree that the 2020 and 2022
elections were largely stolen by democrats. State level action aimed at reducing
fraud will be widespread, but court action aimed at halting this will produce
sporadic violence including direct attacks on judges and elections officials.
1) China will not invade Taiwan this year. Taiwan (which has a claim on mainland China) will not invade China either.
2) This year we still won’t know whether UFO’s are extra-terrestial or not.
3) Russia will not run out of artillary shells and rockets, and NATO will not run out of predictions that Russia will run out of shells and rockets.
4) The Russia-NATO war in the Ukraine will not be over this year.
Dark Journalist & Whitney Webb The National Security State Revealed!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZsSfejpU00
My comment January 2, 2023 at 9:03 am, numbering is
1. China in Africa becoming focus of shenanigans and sundry China musings
2. Space Aliens
1. Canada will make international headlines for having a second Freedom Convoy after farmers aren’t allowed to purchase enough fertilizer that they need due to new regulations. This will result in another “national emergency” being declared and Canada’s version of martial law being imposed again. One or more protestors will be murdered at the hand’s of the state. No charges will be laid.
2. Something will happen to Trump (maybe a health scare) and he will drop out of the 2024 election.
3. Someone will be mistakenly euthanized (wrong person) via Canada’s MAID program. The attempted coverup and following scandal will put immense pressure on the Liberal government to overhaul the program. Nothing will happen.
4. The world government will destroy a well known structure. Using CGI, they will convince 90% of people that aliens did it and kick off the war on UFO’s. This will result in mass printing and money laundering. Expert “solutions” will require everyone do their part by remaining at home at all times, except to go to work and to get food. The unconvinced 10% will be shamed for being conspiracy theorists as not believing in aliens will now be considered a conspiracy theory.
5. After a botched mastectomy left her bed ridden in a hospital, Cher will catch covid and pass away. It will be revealed that she did not have the covid shot due to being “mislead” by “anti-vax propaganda.” This will kick off a new round of online censorship.
The predictions shouldn’t be hard this year, the trends are already apparent.
There will be a piviot away from China, the West “elites” and whore media will now dress India up as the “wunder child” but you cannot put lipstick on a pig.
Oh Europe may have problems with water, Germany definitely will have problems with civil unrest as their jobs and economic advantage disappears.
As for science…a breakthrough will happen of significance by someone outside the mainstream.
Ann Barnhardt and her The DOA (Disciples of Ann) Cult will become formal sedevacantists and begin to consider plans to elect their own Pope.
Pope Francis will announce he has chosen his successor and attribute that to his desire to save money and avoid politics (Cardinal won’t have to take expensive flights to Rome and vote in a conclave).
Whites are forced into hot shooting clashes with invaders once it becomes obvious that many (100K at least) of the southern border invaders are trained militia paraprofessional mercenaries in the pay of China.
It will become obvious when it is revealed the SWAMP has provided many (over 100) sites where weapons and explosives are concealed.
Civil wars begin in England Italy and France where whites rise against the NAFRIS
1. Politics – Trump says something spectacularly stupid that completely alienates and dissipates his base. He is urged to drop out of the race towards the end of the year. Joe dies and Kamala ascends.
2. Elon – New law / ruling makes Teslas ineligible for buyer gov subsidies. Tesla stock hits single digits, Musk is forced to sell Twitter to cover his losses. Auto market contracts by 35%.
3. War – Ukraine loses war, splits in two. One half joins Europe and the other becomes a part of Russia. Dems continue to stuff their pockets through a build Ukraine back better program. Soylensky is captured and publicly executed.
4. Economy – China and Russia launch a new gold backed currency that all brics nations adopt. Oil hits 200 / barrel in dollar terms. Fed hikes to 9% and holds. Housing declines gradually by -20%. West soft launches CDBC, incentivizes first, then confiscates cash and coin. Record number of businesses close. Consumer staples, especially food, skyrocket. All else crash in value.
5. Great reset – Electricity becomes scarce and rolling blackouts start in the west. Current limiters are installed in homes, preventing EVs from charging. Coupled with gas shortages, travel is severely restricted. Populace is forced to adopt a universal ID to transact in CDBC, needed to buy food and electricity. Media promotes this as a good thing because it is ‘equitable to POCs’. A special exception is made for voting. Population declines by 10% before year end.
1) The Ukrainian army will collapse in late winter, early spring. This will prompt the US and Poland (and possibly Romania) to officially enter the war.
2) Charges will be laid against Donald Trump for J6. The trial will be set for the same time as Presidential campaigns and will be televised. (He will be acquitted of the charges in 2024 after the elections)
3) Europe will go into a deep recession due to high energy costs. Mass protests in France and Germany will not be discussed by MSM.
4) “Died suddenly” will become the leading cause of death.
Well, clearly I am quite bad at this forecasting stuff. What to do, what do do. Don’t participate this year? Nah, that’s no fun. Try wishcasting or fearcasting? Too obvious. I know – humor! Hmmm, I’m drawing a blank – comedy is hard! OK, I think my best bet is to come up with some semi-obvious guesses, but dress them up so they sound more substantial. Here we go …
1. A Google search for “Epstein Island” (with the quotes) will exceed 20M results; it’s currently at 267K.
2. A Google search for “Kamala Harris” (with the quotes) will exceed 250M results; it’s currently at 22.9M.
3. A Google search for “Donald Trump” (with the quotes) will exceed 750M results; it’s currently at 234M.
4. A Google search for “Elon Musk” (with the quotes) will exceed 1B results; it’s currently at 290M.
5. A Google search for “wmbriggs.com” (with the quotes) will exceed 1M results; it’s current at 21.4k.
Chances are reasonable I’ll hit at least one of those, I think.
P.S. Check this out: https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?geo=US&q=“wmbriggs.com”
1. Scarlett Johanssen will be a little less hot. Not a lot less but a little less.
2. There will be some young actresses who are hotter than our old favorite hot actresses.
3. We will start to worry about how some of them look like hotter version of our grand children and we will start to be vaguely creeped out by thinking they are hot.
4. People will wrongly accuse me of not being funny.
I’m pretty confident about my predictions. I think I’m good at this. I put a lot of research and work into making sure these were as accurate as possible so when time comes to vote for your favorites, I’d love it if you consider voting for mine. I’d also like to thank my mother. 🙂