Register Your Predictions For 2023!

My Dear Friends, and, yes, Enemies, Happy New Year.

As has been our tradition these many years, it’s time to register our predictions for the coming year. We looked at how well we did last year last Friday. Going against the trend, we did very well!

Rules:

Number your predictions, using numbers, like this. Limit your predictions to 5, a number less than 6 or more. No sports. Be specific and provide a way to verify your projections. Attach a probability word if you are less than certain. Verified predictions of our coming Doom will receive very little weight unless they are quite specific.

My guesses:

1. I missed Musk taking over Twitter, and miss-called his motivations (it seems). But given that all revolutions are made when elites war or oppose other elites, that he’d openly fly against the Regime is important. Even if he’s doing it for motives which are less than altruistic. As the oligarchic elites leverage globalism and woke, which none of them believe or really care about, but which they use to steal as much as they possibly can, there are bound to be inter-elite conflicts, as with Musk.

It seems to me too early for a general solid divisions to form. But when these things happen, they appear to happen “all at once.” Perhaps all the money being funneled into, and back out of, Ukraine will lead to bad feelings among the oligarchs, i.e. those who believe they’re not getting their “fair share” will fight against the others, which could lead to open conflict.

Hence the forming of nameable divisions. If this happens in 2023, which I see as a low chance but not impossible, since there’s lots more they can steal from the middle class before having to steal from each other, it will almost certainly give dissidents a lesser-of-two-evils choice.

2. Same thing in American (also UK, etc.) electoral politics. It’s clear, at least to those of us in Team Reality, that the Republican party is exhausted, and when it functions, which is rarely, it is only to bolster the Regime.

Other third parties have been tried, like the Tea Party, which the oligarchs crushed. Because federal elections aren’t for another year, the ground for forming a third party won’t be as fertile as in 2024. But there will surely be attempts, though none will become important.

Anyway, we are not going to vote our way out of this. Still, toward the end of the year is the best chance to see a last ditch Reality-based party forming.

3. Pope Francis departs to his final reward. At which point, depending on the Lord, we get a worse replacement, or a reprieve. I’m guessing reprieve, because it’s hard to imagine worse, and because of this artistically accurate picture, which needs no explanation:

Not shown is when the graph hits the bottom, which are those times when leftist singularities form, and the blood begins to flow.

Maybe a word of explanation is needed anyway. The downward trend occurs because of the brief upward swings, which are times when defenses are lowered and men return to grilling, forgetting that the forces of woke never sleep.

4. [I’ll fill these in later this week.]

