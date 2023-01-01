My Dearest Supporters, Loyal Readers & Despised Enemies,

The past year saw a federal-budget-level of grease thrown onto the Slippery Slope. The coming year promises to be no different.

Be ready for it. But also be of good cheer! You are here now, and you have no choice. Rather, you will increasingly be made to make choices, so you may as well make the right ones.

What’s coming in the New Year?

Have to get a second draft of Everything You Believe Is Wrong complete, removing the typos placed by my enemies, and adding a chapter on animal “rights”.

Regular video podcasts (as well as regular kind) are on their way! More about this soon. At long last, I’ll have a class on PROBABILITY. I thought about how to do it a lot, and came to no conclusions, so I’m just going to do it.

My friend Jaap and I will finish our book. Which we’ll also start this year. Soon. Yes. I mean it. No kidding. This will happen.

Also, I am past due writing a popular version of Uncertainty. It will…get…done.

Oh, yes. Come on back tomorrow to register your predictions for 2023.

I am also not thinking of many things.

Once again, I ask for God’s blessings on all friends, and confusion to our enemies. And may God rest Pope Benedict.

Happy New Year,

Briggs, SSgt (as was)

