The Only Way To Avoid Illegal Discrimination Is To Illegally Discriminate

There is nothing holier than a Victim. No person holds a more exalted place in our culture than the Victim. Rules which must be followed by the ordinary are allowed to be broken by Victims. Indeed, we insist on this. There is no other way to remain on the right side of the law than being on the wrong side.

The woke mayor of New York City Eric Adams, who replaced the self-avowed communist mayor of NYC, recently signed a law that bans discrimination “based on someone’s weight or height in employment, housing and public accommodations.”

Similar laws banning “discrimination” based on sex, race, favorite masturbatory position (a.k.a. sexual orientation), age, veteran status, and a long, a very long, list of other items, already exist. I don’t know how long the inventory is, which varies by municipality, but I do know it only ever grows: no trait is ever removed.

Yet being accused of illegally “discriminating” becomes more difficult the longer these lists are, as we’ll see.

First, it is almost impossible to prove that an employer has discriminated against a potential employee because, say, she was too fat. As long as the employer keeps his mouth shut, and says something vague like “I don’t think you’re the right fit for our company,” or the firm has some written policy like “More blubber, more flubber”, then proof cannot be had.

The Cult of Equality knows this, which is why they define proof as statistical. That move is why you must break the law and honor the Victim.

Discrimination does not have to be proved in individual cases. It need only be asserted that the designated Victim is “under-represented”. I won’t show the math, but it should be easy to see that as the number of Victim classifications grows, the chance of breaking the law must only increase. Even if no one is “discriminating”.

And that even assumes all peoples are equal, which is blatantly false.

It is easy to imagine situations that, as Victims proliferate, it will be impossible not to be guilty of “discrimination.” The smaller the Victim group is, as a percentage of the population, the more difficult it is for every employer or organization to have just that percentage (or more) of Victims as employees or members. There are so many black women “lesbian” migrant Victims to go around, for instance.

Therefore, there are only three ways to avoid being persecuted—or rather prosecuted—for discrimination: (1) claim Victim status for yourself, (2) eliminate all standards, or (2) discriminate.

The first choice works, and is so obvious no examples are needed. But it’s not a ploy available for large public companies and organizations.

My favorite sentence in the propaganda announcing Adam’s new law highlights choice (2): “Adams said in a release that the law will ‘level the playing field’ for residents and create more inclusive workplaces.”

He’s right. Removing standards absolutely flattens all heights. No non-Victim group can be allowed prominence, which hurtfully demonstrates superiority over Victims. Because, inevitably, that superiority is thought possible only because one is discriminating against Victims. Victims are famously inferior—else they would not be Victims—and so if you hired only the superior, you must discriminate to boost the inferior.

Removing standards is insufficient, as we will now see: (3) is the only option.

To staff your company, you might think a good non-discriminatory strategy is to take the first people who walk in the door. No standards are applied, except for showing up. No discrimination has taken place. “Look how pure my heart is,” says the employer, “I have taken everybody without regard to any status, except being alive.”

Alas, that will fail and the employer will find only heartbreak—because discrimination is defined statistically. If he takes the first people who show, then he will almost certainly run afoul of proportional representation.

To make the grade, he must therefore discriminate! The law says Thous Shalt Not Discriminate On Race. Yet to prove his innocence, he must discriminate on Victim race. The law says Thou Shalt Not Discriminate On Blubber. To prove his compliance, the employer must discriminate by weight. There is no other way to get to proportional representation. One must necessarily have quotas.

Adams himself discriminates, and boasts of it. He has hired mostly (only?) Victims to run his city government, and announced to all that he did so on purpose.

He may have used for his model the White House. They bragged of hiring a black woman “lesbian” Victim for a propaganda slot. They boasted of nominating a black woman Victim to SCOTUS. Even though discriminating along these categories is illegal.

All companies do this. I hear a radio commercial regularly for Comerica Bank, triumphantly announcing that women (whose sex makes them Victims) now outnumber men, and that “minority” (i.e. Victim) employees soon will outnumber non-Victims. This is illegal. Yet they must break the law or face prosecution for breaking the law.

To not break the law and be found to have discriminated, it is essential—there is no escaping it—that one break the law and discriminate. But only to award Victims. Especially those Victims most unable, because this group is least able to merit their positions and allow the company to reach sacred proportionality.

This is why we are doomed unless we repeal the Civil Rights Act. Which won’t happen. Thus…

