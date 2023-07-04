Happy Fourth of July. As a reminder we used to have a proper country, here is a video of Roy Clark.

You can look at these pictures of fireworks, as they used to be (from Flickr Commons). You may also wish to browse the Top Ten Fireworks Tips from the Cult of Safety First!

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

