Iran Has Caught Covid: A Reason For The War

My first thought when hearing the President announcing on 28 February yet another war in the Land of Endless War was “This is bad.” Nothing that has happened since has shifted this view.

It is with great ease one can discover pre-President statements from Trump saying how disastrous costly foolish and frankly ridiculous a war with Iran would be, especially given all that needs to be done at home. But I’ve also seen plenty of statements of his (from the old days, too) saying the opposite.

Which is, of course, the way the man communicates. A blizzard of words and boasts, hardly bearing any similarity to Reality. Which, I hasten to say, is a tactic I viewed with approval, especially when dealing with pea-brained propagandists and phony politicians. Trump was the first man in power I had ever seen who treated these slimy creatures with the disdain and contempt they deserve(d).

There will be no point, as you read this, of accusing me of being a “never Trumper”, or whatever. My record of public support is clear, even as it got me cancelled, and barred me from employment and polite society. And I will still go on supporting all sane policies, if any, until he is gone. Not that this matters, because I am just one man on the outer reaches of the internet.

Why did the war start?

You recall our Secretary of State said at the beginning that the USA landed the first blow in the war because a certain foreign country told our rulers they were going to start the fight anyway, so why not drop some bombs? After Rubio’s comment blew up, the administration hastily took it back, saying it was us all along. Now, of course, many believe Rubio never said what he said. Which should surprise none of us.

I used to joke that if then-President Obama was seen coming out of a burning orphanage with a bloody knife the bien pensants would dismiss it saying “He must have had his reasons.” Only this joke is true in the case of that foreign country.

It supporters—and here I speak largely of Western self-described Christians—cannot bear to hear, let alone think, that country is ever guilty of even the most minor fault. There is thus never any point discussing them. Almost none who support this foreign country take time to investigate its history. It has been tumultuous from the beginning, many of the current problems based on its foundation. And no one has ever convinced me why they are my problems, why my money should be sent to them.

But these criticisms are neither here nor there. Whatever influence that foreign country has (there are many videos of Trump saying even his father insisted its lobby was the strongest in Washington), the decision was Trump’s alone, and he bears the responsibility. Not any foreign leader or country.

Iran getting nukes? Many countries have them, all safe in that knowledge, too. And here is a gentleman predicting, through the years, that Iran was always “weeks” away from having nukes. They have been “weeks” away since the late 1980s.

I don’t think any explanations along those lines are fully satisfactory, however contributory they may be. And I don’t claim my theory below is the complete explanation, either. Though I do think it is of some importance.

We heard from Trump last week that we need to lock down the Strait of Hormuz for just two weeks to stop the spread of—what, exactly? Don’t ask. Trump’s messaging, as above, has been all over the map. Regime change, not regime change, kill bad guys, mass destruction, let’s negotiate, let’s take the oil, back to the stone age, et cetera, et cetera.

I certainly have no idea what goal Trump has in mind in this war, and I suspect he doesn’t either. But because his specialty is obfuscation, I do not hold that opinion with any great weight. Maybe he knows. But we surely don’t. All of us on the outside are left guessing.

Whatever the case is, the covid comparison, I believe, is apt. Think back to the beginning of the covid panic. Trump was out warning about Ch-yi-na, which caused Chuck Schumer to rush to a microphone and say “Have no fear! Come on down to Chinatown and have a meal!” The entire propaganda apparatus booed Trump.

In spite of his seeming rhinoceros hide, I believe this criticism stung Trump. He quickly brought on Experts and flatterers, like the execrable Fabulous Fauci (who instantly did an abrupt volte-face on masks etc.). Trump embraced lockdowns, two weeks to “flatten the curve”, Operation Warp Speed, and the Great Madness began.

Those flatterers later turned against Trump, to their great benefit. The election of 2020 was a disaster. But then came 2024. I, and many, believed Trump had learned his lesson about listening to people whose goals were not his—or ours.

Jump ahead to the ICE-capades in Minnesota, which the left idiotically and enthusiastically saw as Armageddon, and which went very badly for all involved. Once again, I believe the incessant criticism of elites, including some people in his administration, wounded Trump. I have no proof of this, but there are current rumors some on the inside are trying to oust Stephen Miller, who they want to take the blame.

Once again, perhaps, Trump weakened because of this criticism. Don’t forget he was not receiving nearly the same hostile reaction to every statement of his as he did in his first term. Things were not going terribly. He was growing used to a relatively reasonable press. But Minneapolis changed this. The new media storm must have hurt.

I have no proof, but I can envision someone on the inside said something like, “You can win back opinion by dropping a few bombs on some savages. You are a genius at foreign policy. No President has had success like you.” As evidence for this, after several weeks into the war, Trump announced a plan to win back voter support by a creating great “defense build up“. Does he really not know this is no longer the 1980s?

Further evidence: The New York Times wrote that after the first bombs were dropped, Trump called Laura Loomer. Is this true? It seems to be. Trump specially naming Mark Levin as a source all should trust. Loomer and Levin’s warm support for bombing enemies of everybody’s favorite foreign country is well known.

Here is Loomer last week calling for every mosque in Iran to be bombed, as well as everything else. When I say everything, I mean every thing. She insists on mass murder for her enemies. I quote only a small portion of her targets:

We need to deprive Iran of all the niceties of a moderne day society, and we need to do so now. And then we need to make the people beg on their knees for humanitarian food assistance from the international Red Cross so that the people force Iran to surrender to the US. This is how you WIN wars. Cutis LeMay understood this very well. It’s time to carpet bomb Iran. Force them to their knees. Destroy the infrastructure. It’s the only way.

Maybe you even share her convictions. Hey, some of those dead kids could have turned into terrorists.

It’s not only civilians, of course. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also touted the stone-age campaign.

However you label Loomer’s far-from-uncommon plea, what has to be explained is how she has Trump’s ear. It cannot be feminine wiles. With all her plastic surgery, she looks like something that would have sickened even Dr Moreau. She has given no evidence of superior intellect. What could it be? I say rank flattery.

Levin, who was a loud-mouthed Never Trumper in 2016, now lathers his tongue over Trump to sickening degree, screaming that all his critics are Not-sees. These are fictional booger men which don’t exist and nobody can see, but which are used to terrify the young.

A troop of flatterers slithered into the White House last week, telling Trump he is God’s chosen one, that his war is just, that to kill and destroy is good. The same Catholic Bishop who was at the White House, went on Squeaky Ben Shapiro’s show to reassure him that Pope Leo’s recent admonition against war mongering didn’t apply to this war (audio clip). This, too, is flattery, if that good Bishop hoped Trump would see his performance.

You will recall many similar instances where Trump responds with great hostility to any detractor, and the precise opposite (even to former enemies) to those who compliment him. Those cheering the war are full of endless praise. To resist this kind of nauseating adulation requires a supreme fortitude few possess. Trump does not. His own words on his Truth Social account, given on Easter day:

Like in the covid panic, the leeches will also abandon Trump when the going gets rough. They will claim, like the Fabulous Fauci, that they never advised excess, such as we see here (and here, and here). Their lies will be embraced by those who only want to get even with Trump. After this November, we are in for two years (at least) of interesting times.

I accept my own blame in this, not learning from history. That’s what I mean about the covid comparison. Trump erred in juicing the panic then, gathering around him the worst sycophants with ulterior motives. He has done so again. I, who talks about evidence all the time, talked myself out of this evidence. I was wrong.

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