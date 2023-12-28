Top Ten Articles of 2023

Today that most highly anticipated post of the year, the post where you learn what you, the reader, did to us. For it is you who are responsible for what articles were popular and which were not. I can only be blamed for writing them. You must suffer the consequences for your endorsements.

Article views used to be easier to count, but this year I have to add in the Substack mirror, and there are now (over the last two months) more readers there than here. Sometimes. Depends.

Substack doesn’t allow sorting of post statistics, as far as I can tell, which makes counting a pain in the keister. Have to look page by page.

For instance, I think the most viewed article on 2023 on Substack was Ianto Watt’s “All Jacked Up“! It was picked up in several sources. On the other hand, “New Zealand Vaccine Data: Possible Injuries & Misleading Signals“, which came in just behind Watt, had by far the largest number of comments, feedback, and led to more new subscribers than anything else. Point is, neither of these posts cracked the top 10 on the blog.

I’m only including articles written in 2023. The 2021 article “The New UFOs Are Obviously Fake” is still finding readers, and was the tenth most viewed article this year. But it’s not fresh material—though I did take certain liberties.

Until I figure how to count both places, here are the Top Ten most viewed 2023 articles on the blog, followed by a couple of top ones on Substack:

Blog Top 10

That’s from this year. Yet the most viewed by far during the year, beating its nearest competitor by more than two times, was 2021’s The Hierarchy Of Intelligences & IQ: We’re Not As Smart As We Think. Right up there, too, was 2010’s (yes) The Mathematics of Boneless Pork Rectums. Both of these have enduring popularity.

Substack Top-ish 10

Only the Lord knows what 2024 will bring.

